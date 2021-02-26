Chrishell Stause & Keo Motsepe Split: Actress & ‘DWTS’ Pro End Romance After 3 Months Of Dating

‘Selling Sunset’ star Chrishell Stause and ‘DWST’ pro Keo Motsepe have reportedly called it quits after a whirlwind three-month romance.

Keo Motsepe, 31, and Chrishell Stause, 39, have split after meeting on Dancing with the Stars’ 29th season. A source told E! News that the couple officially called it quits “very recently” after dating for three months. “They may get back together but likely, at this point, they won’t,” a source told the outlet, adding, “They had a fun time together but in the end, decided it would be best if they part ways. They are still friendly and cordial. It wasn’t a messy breakup, just wasn’t the right fit or right timing.” Another source close to the Selling Sunset beauty reiterated that it was “a mutual breakup and they are still friendly.”