Chrishell Stause & Keo Motsepe Split: Actress & ‘DWTS’ Pro End Romance After 3 Months Of Dating
‘Selling Sunset’ star Chrishell Stause and ‘DWST’ pro Keo Motsepe have reportedly called it quits after a whirlwind three-month romance.
Keo Motsepe, 31, and Chrishell Stause, 39, have split after meeting on Dancing with the Stars’ 29th season. A source told E! News that the couple officially called it quits “very recently” after dating for three months. “They may get back together but likely, at this point, they won’t,” a source told the outlet, adding, “They had a fun time together but in the end, decided it would be best if they part ways. They are still friendly and cordial. It wasn’t a messy breakup, just wasn’t the right fit or right timing.” Another source close to the Selling Sunset beauty reiterated that it was “a mutual breakup and they are still friendly.”
Chrishell and Justin’s split was covered on season three of the Netflix luxury property slash reality show. The former soap stars spent four years dating before they officially tied the knot in October 2017, however they split in 2019. Justin filed paperwork in November of that year citing “irreconcilable differences,” and Chrishell claims she was notified of the divorce via text.