Chrishell Stause Addresses Gleb Savchenko Romance Speculation After ‘DWTS’ Partner Splits From His Wife

Gleb Savchenko’s split from his wife, Elena Samodanova, sparked romance speculation with his ‘DWTS’ partner Chrishell Stause. So, Chrishell is clapping back!

Chrishell Stause is making it clear that she did not have an affair with her partner on Dancing with the Stars, Gleb Savchenko, after he announced his split from his wife of 14 years. The dancing pro made the shocking announcement that he and Elena Samodanova are going their separate ways on Nov. 6, and Chrishell reacted to the news just hours later.

“I am so saddened about the news of Gleb and Elena’s split,” Chrishell wrote on her Instagram Story on Thursday night, just four days after she and Gleb were eliminated off DWTS. With that said, the Selling Sunset star continued, “It is unfortunate that this has caused rumors to swirl about my personal life. Having gone through a public split myself, I would not wish this on anyone.”

Chrishell’s split from her husband of two years, This Is Us star Justin Hartley, was announced in Nov. 2019 and has been a hot topic on Season 3 of Selling Sunset. The realtor went on to compete with Gleb on DWTS after the split. “As you can imagine, the countless hours of training, and dance rehearsals has created a strong supportive friendship, but nothing more,” Chrishell continued in her Instagram Story post. She concluded, “I wish nothing but the best for both Gleb and Elena during this unfortunate time.”

Earlier on Thursday, Gleb shocked fans with his split announcement. “It is with a heavy heart that I tell you my wife and I are parting ways after 14 years of marriage. We still intend to coparent our wonderful children [daughters Olivia, 10, and Zlata, 3] together who we love so dearly, and we will strive to continue to be the best parents that we can to them. We ask that you respect our family’s need for privacy and healing during this time,” the choreographer told Us Weekly.

Before the breakup was announced, Chrishell gushed about her friendship with Gleb after her elimination from DWTS. “I feel like this is the process where we’ll always be friends who’ve created such a friendship,” the Netflix star told HollywoodLife and other reporters. She continued, “I mean, you can imagine, you have the lows and the highs, and we now know each other in the good, the bad, the ugly. Obviously, we left earlier than we would hope, but it is what it is.”