DWTS’s Gleb Savchenko & Wife Elena Samodanova Split After 14 Years Of Marriage

‘DWTS’ pro Gleb Savchenko and Elena Samodanova have called it quits more than a decade after they said ‘I do’. The couple revealed the sad news on Instagram.

Dancing With the Stars fan-favorite Gleb Savchenko and his wife Elena Samodanova are going their separate ways after 14 years of marriage. The Russian-born So You Think You Can Dance star, 36, made the revelation on her Instagram Story on November 6. “After 14 years of marriage with my deepest sadness our road is coming to the end,” she wrote on top of a happy snap with Gleb, 37, adding a broken-heart sticker. Her husband of more than a decade, who was recently eliminated from DWTS, also confirmed the news in a statement.

“It is with a heavy heart that I tell you my wife and I are parting ways after 14 years of marriage,” he told Us Weekly. “We still intend to coparent our wonderful children together who we love so dearly, and we will strive to continue to be the best parents that we can to them. We ask that you respect our family’s need for privacy and healing during this time.” The dancing duo wed in 2006, and have since welcomed two daughters, Olivia, 10, and Zlata, 3.

News of their separation came as a shock to fans, who saw the father-of-two’s birthday tribute to his wife just one month ago. “Happy Birthday to my wife, my best friend, best mother to my kids, brains behind the operation and just simple love of my life,” he captioned a pic of the family at the time. “Thank you for being you! We wish you lots of love and happiness, I hope you’ll have an amazing day, we all love you very much.”

In the month since his sweet birthday tribute, Gleb has competed on season 29 of DWTS with Chrishell Stause, 39. However, the Selling Sunset star was sent home on November 2 in a heartbreaking elimination. It was clearly a tough week for the pro dancer, who announced his split from Elena just four days later.