21 Biggest Celebrity Splits Of 2020: Cardi B & Offset, Megan Fox & Brian Austin Green & More

Maybe it was all of that quarantine and lockdown, but a lot of celebrity couples have called it quits in 2020. We’ve got Cardi B and Offset, Scott Disick and Sofie Richie and more who ended things.

2020 has proved to be a totally brutal year all-around with COVID-19, a crashing economy, BLM protests and a looming presidential election. But it has been really hard on celebrity couples. A higher number than usual have thrown in the towel on their relationships, with some heading towards divorce and others just going their separate ways. Rapper Cardi B filed for divorce from husband Offset on Sept. 15, just five days shy of their third wedding anniversary. The couple had seemed happy together all summer as a family with 2-year-old daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, and it’s unclear what sparked the “WAP” rapper to suddenly file. She did say there are no prospects for a reconciliation in her paperwork, so unlike her Dec. 2017 threat to divorce the Migos member, she means it this time.

The COVID-19 quarantine proved to be tough on Scott Disick and Sofia Richie‘s relationship. The couple of nearly three years spent plenty of time together locked down in Malibu, but in late April the Talentless founder checked into rehab to deal with some past emotional trauma. He left the facility in Colorado on May 4 after his privacy was blown, and it was reported that Scott and Sofia broke up a few weeks later. He was vacationing with ex Kourtney Kardashian and their three kids in Utah by Memorial Day weekend. Despite hints that Scott and Sofia might get back together, they parted ways for good in Aug. 2020.

It was a bad year for couples from Bachelor Nation when it came to love. Cassie Randolph and former Bachelor Colton Underwood announced their breakup in May 2020 after a year and a half of dating, but no engagement. Things turned ugly though when she filed for and later received a restraining order against Colton in Sept. 2020, after Cassie accused her former beau of stalking and harassing her, even claiming he put a tracking device on her car to keep tabs on her.

The Black Lives Matter protests ended up taking a toll on former Bachelorette Becca Kufrin and her fiance Garrett Ygrigoyen‘s relationship. He posted pro-police messages in June amid the nationwide rallies over police brutality. Becca later said she did not “agree with” Garrett’s “tone deaf” posts, which had “wrong time and message and sentiment.” The pair had been happily engaged for two years up to that point, but Becca announced on Sept. 1 that “I don’t think it’s going to come as a shock to anyone, but Garrett and I have decided to end our engagement.”

Kelly Clarkson shocked fans when she and husband of seven years Brandon Blackstock called it quits on their seven year marriage, which produced two children, six-year-old daughter River and four-year-old son Remington Alexander. So far the singer turned talk show host has been very mum about why she filed for divorce on June 4 in a Los Angeles court, hoping to keep the matter as private as possible.

Another long marriage came to an end when actors Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green split up in May 2020, one month shy of their 10 year wedding anniversary. A month later the 34-year-old actress was actively dating her Midnight in the Switchgrass co-star Machine Gun Kelly. She’s since gone on to call the rapper/actor her “twin flame,” which is a level above a soul mate. You can check out our gallery above for all of the celebrity couples who split up so far in 2020.