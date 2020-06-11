Kelly Clarkson & Brandon Blackstock Split: She Files For Divorce After Nearly 7 Years Of Marriage

It’s time to start singing some sad songs, because Kelly Clarkson and her husband, Brandon Blackstock, have reportedly filed for divorce!

It’s time to load up that “Best Kelly Clarkson Break-Up Songs” playlist on Spotify because love is truly dead. Kelly, 38, and her husband, Brandon Blackstock, filed for divorce in a Los Angeles court on June 4, according to the documents obtained by HollywoodLife. Kelly and Brandon were wed in 2013, and they have two children together: daughter River, 5, and son, Remington Alexander, 4. There is no immediate indication as to what caused the split, and HollywoodLife will update this post when more information is made available.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, Kelly and Brandon have been social distancing at her ranch in Montana, along with her stepchildren – 13-year-old Seth and 18-year-old Savannah. And, as far as anyone was concerned, things were going well. Recently, Kelly claimed that her sex life was wonderful, and she also said — while hosting The Kelly Clarkson Show from her ranch — that she was happy living out in Montana with her family.

The only possible sign of “trouble in paradise” is that Kelly and Brandon recently put their $10 million home in LA on the market. However, it wasn’t their only home. Plus, with so many other celebrities trying to unload real estate, this move didn’t seem like anything out of the ordinary. It really is a shock to see these two call it quits, since it appeared as if they had the picture-perfect marriage.

This post is updating.