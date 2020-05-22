Kelly Clarkson’s Selling Her $10 Million LA Mansion: See Inside Massive Rustic Home

Has Kelly Clarkson decided to stay on her Montana ranch? The ‘American Idol’ OG put her luxurious, million-dollar Encino mansion up for sale, and it’s worth every penny of it’s $10 million price tag.

Since the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic has sent everyone safely into their homes, Kelly Clarkson has been quarantining with her family out their property in Montana. Perhaps spending time in Big Sky Country has left the Kelly Clarkson Show host rethinking her life in LA, because Variety reports that she decided to part ways with a “stylishly appointed mansion tucked into the exclusive foothills above L.A.’s ever-more expensive Encino community.” The property is a mansion with about 9,839 square feet, 8 bedrooms, and 9 full (2 half) bathrooms. The property merges the rustic with the glam to produce a breathtaking home Though the asking price is $9.995 million, considering what you get, it’s almost a steal.

The mansion is set behind low gates with high hedging on more than a half-an-acre of land, reports TopTenRealEstateDeals. The mansion is partly clad in reclaimed wood planks that “soften the sharp points of the many-gabled [home],” according to Variety. The front door opens up to a formal living and dining rooms, both with diagonal wood-paneled accent walls, slender wood beams across the ceiling, and brown bricks laid in a “sophisticated herringbone pattern” on the floor. There are three giant islands, and an imported stove that “costs as much as a well-maintained used car.” The house also includes a fitness room, a children’s study hall, and a professional movie theater (with plush velvet sofas and leather club chairs.)

The master suite includes a fireplace, a private patio, a huge walk-in closet (of course), and a dressing room lined with glass-fronted wardrobes. The backyard includes a dark-bottom swimming pool, a spa surrounded by glass child safety fencing, a fire pit, and a sheltered outdoor kitchen with pizza oven. There’s also the two-story guesthouse that includes a complete kitchen, a living room, and an over-sized bedroom.

Kelly and her husband/manager Brandon Blackstock have other homes across the country that they’d like to sell. In addition to their Montana ranch, the couple Maintains a Lebanon, Tennessee property that’s been on the market for 1.5 years. For $4 million, you’ll get a 275-acre spread. The couple also has listed their Hendersonville, Tennessee lakefront mansion. The 20,000-square-foot property has been for sale on and off since early 2017. It’s currently for sale at “a smidge less than $7.5 million.” Perhaps Kylie Jenner, who has been making some real estate moves as of late, might be interested?