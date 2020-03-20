Kelly Clarkson Carries On Her ‘Kellyoke’ From Isolation: Watch Her Sing Mariah Carey’s ‘Vanishing’

Self-isolation isn’t stopping Kelly Clarkson from delivering the content her fans want to see! The singer performed a cover of Mariah Carey’s ‘Vanishing’ and it will blow you away.

Kelly Clarkson is making the most of her self-isolation. The hitmaker took to Instagram on March 19 to share a clip of herself performing a rendition of Mariah Carey‘s 1990 hit “Vanishing” — and unsurprisingly, she nailed it. The 37-year-old talk show host, who revealed production on The Kelly Clarkson Show was shut down amid the coronavirus pandemic, is now using social media as her main platform to communicate with fans. “Alright so this is for Mariah,” she said in the video, explaining that she was self-isolating with her family in Montana. “I thought it would be cool, because people keep asking, you know, ‘Hey will you do some videos or something?’ Fans keep saying like, ‘Where are you?’” Kelly continued, speaking from the bathroom of the cabin she was staying in. “We came here because we knew we’d have some time off since all this crazy stuff is happening but anyway I thought it would be cool to maybe start with ‘Vanishing.’”

The American Idol alum joked that she didn’t have a band like she usually does on stage, before launching into a show-stopping rendition of Mariah’s song. “I’m in a bathroom. It’s cool. I feel like I’m back in high school. It’s fine.” Kelly captioned the video, “Hiding in Montana. That time ur quarantined, ur kids r sleeping so ur stuck in a bathroom & ur glam squad’s nowhere in sight 👀 bgv’s brought to you by #browntowel #A1sauceforthewin #howlongwillthisalllast #askingforafriend.” We’re so glad that the spread of COVID-19 isn’t stopping Kelly from delivering the content her fans want to see!

Kelly also took to Instagram on March 14 to issue a statement, explaining that her upcoming Las Vegas residency had been postponed until the summer, and that production on The Kelly Clarkson Show was temporarily shut down. “As you may know, production on The Kelly Clarkson Show was temporarily shut down late last night and out of concern and care for everyone’s safety, we have chosen to postpone the April 1st opening of my Las Vegas residency, Invincible, until July,” she wrote. “Details regarding ticket replacement are forthcoming and I can’t wait to see you this summer. For now, please keep your loved ones close, safe and healthy. ❤️ 🙏”

We’re so grateful that the coronavirus isn’t stopping Kelly from sharing her musical talents! The singer loves covering other artists’ hits, and on March 9, the Grammy winner performed a cover of Selena Gomez’s Rare single during her segment ‘Kellyoke’. Taking on Selena’s personal ballad “Lose You To Love Me,” Kelly harnessed all the emotion she had to give a heartfelt performance. She truly pulled at the heartstrings of fans everywhere — here’s hoping we see more virtual ‘Kellyoke’ via social media.