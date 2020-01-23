Kelly Clarkson was SO relatable when she freaked out over ‘The Vampire Diaries’ right in front of the show’s star, Paul Wesley, on her talk show.

It seems Kelly Clarkson, 37, is well and truly on team Stefan! Actor Paul Wesley, 37, stopped by The Kelly Clarkson Show on Jan. 22 for a chat with The Voice coach, and Kelly couldn’t stop gushing about his former CW show, The Vampire Diaries. “You all know him as the supernaturally sensual Stefan,” Kelly said when introducing Paul and referencing his character’s name. “Well, that’s how I know him!” The singer-turned-daytime-TV-host revealed that she’s a MASSIVE fan of The Vampire Diaries (aren’t we all?) and asked Paul whether he remembered the time she visited the TVD set in Atlanta. “Do you remember we met years ago? I was on tour,” Kelly asked Paul. “I don’t think you knew I was a real fan,” she confessed.

The news came as a surprise to Paul. He admitted that he had no idea the American Idol alum was such a huge fan. “I didn’t [know] and I’m really flattered,” Paul said. “That’s so great.” When they met, Kelly said she was “low-key” and “real quiet” about her love for the supernatural series, but “in [her] head, [she] was like, ‘What up Stefan?!'” The Vampire Diaries aired on the CW from 2009 to 2017, spanning eight seasons and inspiring a spin-off series The Originals. “I loved the show. I thought the chemistry was so great, the writing was so cool. I love anything and all vampires,” Kelly said, adding, “Vampires are sexy.”

The actor was at Kelly’s show to promote his turn in season two of the psychological thriller Tell Me A Story, which airs on CBS All Access. The anthology series, which warps classic fairytales and adapts them for the modern day, also stars The Originals actress Danielle Campbell as part of the rotating cast. Although the pair both starred in the TVD franchise, they never appeared in any scenes together. Season two of Tell Me A Story marks the first time they share the screen. “We’re in our second season and it’s a show that takes beloved fairytales — this year we have Sleeping Beauty, last year I did The Three Little Pigs — and modernizes them,” Paul told Kelly. Tell Me A Story is available to stream now on CBS All Access.