See Message
Hollywood Life

Kate Beckinsale & Goody Grace, 23, Exchange Public ‘I Love You’s On IG For Her 47th Birthday

kate beckinsale goody grace
ENT / SplashNews.com
Kate Beckinsale Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Feb 2019 Wearing Giambattista Valli Same Outfit as catwalk model *10068397ah
FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2020, file photo, Kate Beckinsale arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. Beckinsale turns 47 on July 26. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA - JANUARY 18: Actress Kate Beckinsale wearing a Zuhair Murad jumpsuit and Effy jewelry arrives at the 31st Annual Producers Guild Awards held at the Hollywood Palladium on January 18, 2020 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Going Strong! Kate Beckinsale and her young musician boyfriend Goody Grace leave Kate's home in Brentwood and head to Erewhon for some organic groceries in the Pacific Palisades. Pictured: Kate Beckinsale, Goody Grace BACKGRID USA 24 JUNE 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 23 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

Things are getting serious between Kate Beckinsale and Goody Grace — and they proved it by saying ‘I love you’ to each other on Instagram.

Kate Beckinsale got some major Instagram love from her man, Goody Grace, 23, as she celebrated her 47th birthday on July 26. The musician posted a video of the pair with the caption, “Happy Birthday @KateBeckinsale,” he captioned the clip. “I love you.”  On top of that, he also included a heart emoji AND the infinity symbol to show just how serious this relationship is really getting!

View this post on Instagram

happy birthday @katebeckinsale i love you 🖤∞

A post shared by Goody Grace (@goodygrace) on

It’s not one-sided, either! Kate posted a goofy video of herself and her cat to thank everyone for their birthday wishes, and Goody popped up in the comments section to write, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY I LOVE YOU.” In response, Kate reiterated the feelings by saying back, “I love you,” with a kissy-face emoji.

Kate and Goody were first linked back in April when they were photographed holding hands on a stroll together. Since then, they’ve seemingly been inseparable amidst the coronavirus quarantine. Photographers have caught them out shopping, arriving back at her home and more together. Now, they’ve even made their romance Instagram official with their loving comments!

kate beckinsale goody grace
Kate Beckinsale and Goody Grace and wear protective face gear while out for a stroll amidst the coronavirus pandemic. (ENT / SplashNews.com)

While these two are obviously beyond happy together, their relationship has received some criticism due to their 24-year age difference. However, the actress has not been afraid to clap back at trolls who’ve commented on her love life. Plus, as HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY reported, she’s totally smitten with Goody!

“They actually have a lot in common,” a source told us. “Kate is a free spirit and she appreciates that Goody is talented. He’s really mature and they can have deep conversations but also can be playful and goofy at the same time.” In 2019, Kate was also briefly romantically linked to Pete Davidson, who is 21 years her junior.

Previously, she was in a long term relationship with Michael Sheen, 51, from 1995 until 2003. They had a daughter, Lily Sheen, in 1999 and remain close to this day. After her split from Michael, Kate began dating Len Wiseman, 47, in 2003. They were married the following year and together for 11 years before splitting in Nov. 2015. Their divorce was finalized in 2019.