Kate Beckinsale, 46, Cozies Up To BF Goody Grace, 23, On Supply Run

Kate Beckinsale and Goody Grace can’t keep their hands off each other! The couple, who share a 23-year age difference, looked like their romance was stronger than ever on a cozy supply run.

Months into quarantining together, and Kate Beckinsale and Goody Grace are going strong. The rapper, 23, and the Underworld actress, 46, were spotted leaving her luxurious house in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Brentwood on June 24 for a supply run, and the couple looked closer than ever. Kate, looking as glamorous as ever with a top knot and stiletto boots, led the way while gently holding her boyfriend’s hand. They did the responsible thing after they left the property and put on their protective face masks and gloves for the outing, never letting go of each other the entire time.

The couple have been spotted out several times together during California’s stay-at-home era, including walking on the beach together with a cute Pomeranian in tow. The beach date came shortly after a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Kate’s “smitten” with her new beau. “She loves that he has a ton of confidence,” the source said. “But she also understands the age difference between them and has no expectations of where things will go in the long run.

“She’s very happy and content with where things are at for the moment and is simply enjoying life as it unfolds,” they added. Despite their 23-year age difference, Kate and Goody are definitely making it work. And she has the approval of someone very important — her daughter, Lily Sheen.

Lily, 21, is only a couple years younger than her mother’s boyfriend, but she’s totally fine with their romance. “She kind of embraces it and just takes it for what it’s worth. It doesn’t bother her,” a separate source told us EXCLUSIVELY. “She and her mom are quite close. She’s seen her mom with several younger men and she appreciates that her mom has a really young and fun side to her.”