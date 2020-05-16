Kate Beckinsale, 46, & Goody Grace, 22, Take A Romantic Stroll — ‘She’s Smitten’

Kate Beckinsale and Goody Grace were spotted wearing protective gear while getting some fresh air on a walk in Malibu with her adorable Pomeranian.

Kate Beckinsale, 46, and her hunky boyfriend Goody Grace, 22, made sure to spend some time outside when they took her sweet Pomeranian for a walk on May 15. The couple, who have been quarantining together, wore face masks and gloves while walking beside each other during the outing and appeared to be talking. Kate looked gorgeous in a white graphic T-shirt under a black cropped jacket and black pants with a white belt while Goody wore a black T-shirt under a black, white, and blue plaid overshirt and black pants.

The romantic stroll comes just over a week after a source told us that Kate is “smitten” with her much younger beau. “Kate is smitten with Goody and she loves that he has a ton of confidence,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife on May 5. “But she also understands the age difference between them and has no expectations of where things will go in the long run. She’s very happy and content with where things are at for the moment and is simply enjoying life as it unfolds.”

Kate’s happiness with Goody started around Jan. and since then, they have seemed inseparable, often going on walks and spending as much time as possible together. The lovebirds have also made a presence on social media by commenting on each other posts, including some heart-eyed emojis that Kate posted when responding to Goody’s video that showed him playing a cover of “The Story” by Conan Gray.

When Kate’s not spending time with Goody, she’s hanging out with her daughter Lily Sheen, 21, whom she had with ex Michael Sheen, 51. Lily has been embracing her mom’s new relationship despite the fact that Goody is only one year younger than her, according to a source. “She’s seen her mom with several younger men and she appreciates that her mom has a really young and fun side to her,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told us. “She’s dealt with a lot of her whole life.”