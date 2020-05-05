Why Kate Beckinsale’s ‘Smitten’ With Goody Grace, 22, & Attracted To Younger Men

Kate Beckinsale’s dating life over the past three years has made it clear that she’s really attracted to much younger men. We have why the 46-year-old is so happy with her latest BF Goody Grace, 22.

Kate Beckinsale sure doesn’t look her 46 years of age, and she’s dating like a woman in her 20’s. She’s currently seeing 22-year-old Canadian musician Goody Grace. He follows Kate’s other much-younger boyfriends including Saturday Night Live‘s Pete Davidson, 26, who she dated in 2019, and 24-year-old comedian Matt Rife, who was the actress’ boy toy in the summer of 2017. “Kate can get any guy she wants, so why wouldn’t she want a young, attractive guy? She tends to like younger men who are artistic in some way and can hold her interest,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Kate is smitten with Goody and she loves that he has a ton of confidence. But she also understands the age difference between them and has no expectations of where things will go in the long run. She’s very happy and content with where things are at for the moment and is simply enjoying life as it unfolds,” the insider continues. Kate and singer Goody have been a paparazzi fixture during the coronavirus lockdown. The pair has been seen holding hands and showing off PDA while getting some sunshine on walks during April and May 2020.

Kate is also making up for lost time for when she was in her twenties and could have been playing the field dating guys in her age range. Instead she was with British actor Michael Sheen, 51, from the time she was 22 in 1995 until 2003. They welcomed a daughter Lily in 1999. Besides being a mom in her mid-20’s, Kate immediately jumped from her relationship with Michael to a 2003 romance with her Underworld director Len Wiseman, 47. The two married on May 9, 2004, but later separated in November 2015. They divorced the following year and by 2017, Kate began her streak of dating men in their early to mid 20’s.

“She is in a very carefree time in her life. She never really experienced this before because she was so serious when she was younger. She got together with Michael at 22 and had a baby at 25. Then when she and Michael split up she went straight into her next marriage. So now she feels like it’s her time to experience what dating is like and she’s choosing guys who excite her and who she knows won’t try to tie her down,” a second source tells us EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s very happy with her life and no longer cares what anyone thinks of her. She’s earned the right to do what she wants and so that’s what she’s doing.”

Kate’s ex Michael isn’t one to judge about the dating habits of his daughter’s mom. Especially since his girlfriend, Swedish actress Anna Lundberg, is 25 and they just welcomed a baby daughter Lyra in Sept. 2019. “Michael and Kate are very good friends and they both have the same sarcastic sense of humor, so he does tease her about dating younger men. But his partner is 25 years younger than him so Kate teases him right back. Michael is very serious with his girlfriend, they have a baby together, but Kate’s relationships are not going in that direction, she’s truly just having a good time,” our source adds.