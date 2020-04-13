See Pic
Hollywood Life

Kate Beckinsale, 46, Holds Hands With Singer Goody Grace, 22, Who’s A Year Older Than Her Daughter 

Kate Beckinsale & Goody Grace
Shutterstock
Kate Beckinsale Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Feb 2019 Wearing Giambattista Valli Same Outfit as catwalk model *10068397ah
Kate Beckinsale arrives at the 25th annual Critics' Choice Awards, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards - Arrivals, Santa Monica, USA - 12 Jan 2020
English actress Kate Beckinsale is seen in Los Angeles, California. Pictured: Kate Beckinsale Ref: SPL5099320 200619 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Bauer-Griffin / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Brentwood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Kate Beckinsale leaves retailer Malia Mills at the Brentwood country Market donning a cropped Tank that reads, "Spiritual Gangster." The actress is in amazing shape showcasing her toned abs! Pictured: Kate Beckinsale BACKGRID USA 14 JUNE 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 17 Photos.
News Editor

Is Kate Beckinsale off the market? The actress was photographed all smiles as she held hands with Canadian singer, Goody Grace on Easter Sunday!

Kate Beckinsale spent Easter Sunday showing PDA with a much-younger man (SEEN HERE). The Underworld actress, 46, held hands with 22-year-old Canadian musician, Goody Grace, while on a casual stroll in Brentwood, CA. Kate was pictured smiling wide as she bared her toned arms through a grey sweater. The brunette singer is just one year older than Kate’s 21-year-old daughter, Lily Sheen.

It’s unclear if the actress and musician, who have a 24-year age difference, are officially dating. However, this level of PDA often signals that a romance is brewing. HollywoodLife reached out to a representative for Kate. Kate’s new rumored beau popped up at an interesting time, seeing as the state of California is under a stay-at-home order, which was recently extended to May 15. The new photos beg the question — Are Kate and Goody quarantining together? And, where?
The actress resides in California, but it’s unclear where the Canadian musician currently lives. Another noteworthy fact about Kate and Goody, is that this isn’t the first time the two have been spotted together. Back in January, the two were seen out and appeared to be more than friends, according to TMZ.
Kate’s made it no secret that she’s very much into dating younger men. Her last relationship was with Saturday Night Live comedian, Pete Davidson, who famously was engaged to Ariana Grande before she broke things off. Before Pete, Kate was romantically linked to another 20-something comedian, Matt Rife. She’s also been linked to Jack Whitehall, who’s in his 30s.