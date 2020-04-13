See Pic
Kate Beckinsale, 46, Holds Hands With Singer Goody Grace, 22, Who’s A Year Older Than Her Daughter
Is Kate Beckinsale off the market? The actress was photographed all smiles as she held hands with Canadian singer, Goody Grace on Easter Sunday!
Kate Beckinsale spent Easter Sunday showing PDA with a much-younger man (SEEN HERE). The Underworld actress, 46, held hands with 22-year-old Canadian musician, Goody Grace, while on a casual stroll in Brentwood, CA. Kate was pictured smiling wide as she bared her toned arms through a grey sweater. The brunette singer is just one year older than Kate’s 21-year-old daughter, Lily Sheen.