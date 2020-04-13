Kate Beckinsale, 46, Holds Hands With Singer Goody Grace, 22, Who’s A Year Older Than Her Daughter 

Is Kate Beckinsale off the market? The actress was photographed all smiles as she held hands with Canadian singer, Goody Grace on Easter Sunday!

Kate Beckinsale spent Easter Sunday showing PDA with a much-younger man (SEEN HERE). The Underworld actress, 46, held hands with 22-year-old Canadian musician, Goody Grace, while on a casual stroll in Brentwood, CA. Kate was pictured smiling wide as she bared her toned arms through a grey sweater. The brunette singer is just one year older than Kate’s 21-year-old daughter, Lily Sheen.

It’s unclear if the actress and musician, who have a 24-year age difference, are officially dating. However, this level of PDA often signals that a romance is brewing. HollywoodLife reached out to a representative for Kate. Kate’s new rumored beau popped up at an interesting time, seeing as the state of California is under a stay-at-home order, which was recently extended to May 15. The new photos beg the question — Are Kate and Goody quarantining together? And, where?

The actress resides in California, but it’s unclear where the Canadian musician currently lives. Another noteworthy fact about Kate and Goody, is that this isn’t the first time the two have been spotted together. Back in January, the two were seen out and appeared to be more than friends, according to TMZ.

Kate’s made it no secret that she’s very much into dating younger men. Her last relationship was with Saturday Night Live comedian, Pete Davidson, who famously was engaged to Ariana Grande before she broke things off. Before Pete, Kate was romantically linked to another 20-something comedian, Matt Rife. She’s also been linked to Jack Whitehall, who’s in his 30s.