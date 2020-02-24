Yes, Kate Beckinsale boasts an impressive six-pack and amazing dance moves. But her fluffy Persian cat, Willow, didn’t seem to notice in a hilarious clip!



Kate Beckinsale’s cat, Willow, isn’t “bananas” for her mom’s dance moves! While relaxing in a banana-shaped bed, the Persian cat didn’t pay Kate any mind as The Widow star grooved to Bananarama’s hit “Love In The First Degree” nearby in the kitchen. The 46-year-old British actress was even dressed in a concert-ready outfit — white pants and a white tube top, which highlighted her exceptionally toned midsection — as she showed off her spirit fingers and other moves. Apparently, the choreography was taken from a performance that the 46-year-old star put on as a young teenager!

“Willow fully getting sick of banana related teasing now. Sidebar: performed this in assembly aged 13 with eerily similar audience response,” Kate captioned the video clip, which she shared to Instagram on Feb. 24. This isn’t the first time Willow, or the feline’s banana bed, have made cameos on Kate’s Instagram page. On Feb. 17, Kate shared a clip of her peeling open the bed to find Willow inside, all while Gwen Stefani’s banana-themed bop “Hollaback Girl” blasted in the background.

Kate and her cat share a unique relationship. While visiting The Late Late Show with James Corden in March of 2019, Kate revealed that she had to request the help of “The Cat Daddy” due to Willow’s unique habit! “I inherited a cat from a friend of mine, didn’t ask too many questions at the time about why she was giving it to me. Now I know why! You know when there’s a dead body on the sidewalk and they spray around it… Sometimes when I’m asleep she does it to me…but with s–t,” Kate told host James Corden. “I woke up and there was a ring of fire. Like a sort of Harry Potter protective shield.”

Kate doesn’t have to dance with her cat for us to notice her abs! They were just as prominent in an Instagram photo shared on Feb. 22, in which Pete Davidson’s ex-girlfriend rocked a sultry purple bikini. Perhaps we should dance in our kitchen more, too!