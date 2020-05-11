How Kate Beckinsale’s Daughter Lily Sheen, 21, Feels About Boyfriend Goody Grace, 22

Kate Beckinsale’s daughter Lily Sheen isn’t ‘surprised’ that her mom is dating the much younger Goody Grace and has a very specific opinion about the new relationship.

Kate Beckinsale‘s daughter Lily Sheen, 21, is well aware that her 46-year-old mom has been getting a lot attention for her new relationship with her much younger musician boyfriend, Goody Grace, 22, but she doesn’t think it’s a big deal. “Kate’s daughter Lily knows how her mom is, so she is not surprised to see her mom at all with Goody,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She kind of embraces it and just takes it for what it’s worth. It doesn’t bother her. She and her mom are quite close. She’s seen her mom with several younger men and she appreciates that her mom has a really young and fun side to her. She’s dealt with a lot of her whole life.”

Michael Sheen, 51, is the British beauty's only child so it's great to know she supports her relationship despite the age differences. Kate and Goody were first spotted together in Jan. and since then, they've been going on PDA-filled outings and looking happier than ever as a hot couple. One of their most recent outings took place in Pacific Palisades, CA on May 1. The lovebirds took a trip to the grocery store to get some essentials and they made sure to stay safe by wearing face masks and gloves the whole time.