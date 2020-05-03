Kate Beckinsale and new boyfriend Goody Grace were spotted holding hands and staying close while wearing protective gear and walking the bare streets of Pacific Palisades, CA after getting groceries.

Kate Beckinsale, 46, looked comfortable and cozy with her new beau Goody Grace, 22, when the two lovebirds went on an outing to get groceries on May 1. The actress and the singer were both wearing face masks and gloves when they stopped at Erewhon grocery store in Pacific Palisades, CA and made sure to happily hold hands while walking back. In addition to looking comfortable together, they looked stylish in casual outfits. Kate wore a gray denim jacket over a white top, black denim pants, and black boots while Goody wore a denim jacket over a black graphic T-shirt, black pants, and pink Converse-style sneakers. Kate also wore sunglasses and at one point, she appeared to adjust Goody’s mask. Check out the pics of Kate and Goody HERE!

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Kate showing off PDA with her new love. They were also seen holding hands while out and about in the L.A. area with their dogs last month and were all smiles, proving they’re feeling pretty happy around each other. They were dressed in casual clothing that time too and looked as happy as could be despite cameras following them around.

Kate and Goody were first seen together during a random outing in Jan. and it prompted dating specualtion, according to TMZ and they quickly became linked on social media as well. In addition to following each other on Instagram, Kate has noticeably left comments on some of Goody’s posts, including heart-eyed emojis on the video that showed him playing Conan Gray‘s song “The Story” on acoustic guitar.

Before Goody, Kate made headlines for dating Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, for four months before splitting up in May 2019. She also shares daughter Lily Sheen, 21, with ex Michael Sheen, 51, whom she dated from 1995 until 2003.