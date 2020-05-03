See Pics
Hollywood Life

Kate Beckinsale, 46, Packs On PDA With Boyfriend Goody Grace, 22, As They Take A Walk — Pics

Backgrid
Kate Beckinsale Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Feb 2019 Wearing Giambattista Valli Same Outfit as catwalk model *10068397ah
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kate Beckinsale seen holding hands and leaving a pre-Grammys party with a young mystery man. The pair were seen getting cozy with Kate resting her head against his before being spotted by the paparazzi. Pictured: Kate Beckinsale BACKGRID USA 25 JANUARY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: NEMO / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kate Beckinsale arrives at the 25th annual Critics' Choice Awards, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards - Arrivals, Santa Monica, USA - 12 Jan 2020
English actress Kate Beckinsale is seen in Los Angeles, California. Pictured: Kate Beckinsale Ref: SPL5099320 200619 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Bauer-Griffin / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 18 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Kate Beckinsale and new boyfriend Goody Grace were spotted holding hands and staying close while wearing protective gear and walking the bare streets of Pacific Palisades, CA after getting groceries.

Kate Beckinsale, 46, looked comfortable and cozy with her new beau Goody Grace, 22, when the two lovebirds went on an outing to get groceries on May 1. The actress and the singer were both wearing face masks and gloves when they stopped at Erewhon grocery store in Pacific Palisades, CA and made sure to happily hold hands while walking back. In addition to looking comfortable together, they looked stylish in casual outfits. Kate wore a gray denim jacket over a white top, black denim pants, and black boots while Goody wore a denim jacket over a black graphic T-shirt, black pants, and pink Converse-style sneakers. Kate also wore sunglasses and at one point, she appeared to adjust Goody’s mask. Check out the pics of Kate and Goody HERE!

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Kate showing off PDA with her new love. They were also seen holding hands while out and about in the L.A. area with their dogs last month and were all smiles, proving they’re feeling pretty happy around each other. They were dressed in casual clothing that time too and looked as happy as could be despite cameras following them around.

Kate and Goody were first seen together during a random outing in Jan. and it prompted dating specualtion, according to TMZ and they quickly became linked on social media as well. In addition to following each other on Instagram, Kate has noticeably left comments on some of Goody’s posts, including heart-eyed emojis on the video that showed him playing Conan Gray‘s song “The Story” on acoustic guitar.

Before Goody, Kate made headlines for dating Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, for four months before splitting up in May 2019. She also shares daughter Lily Sheen, 21, with ex Michael Sheen, 51, whom she dated from 1995 until 2003.