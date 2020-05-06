Kate Beckinsale, 46, Shuts Down Critics Of Her Dating Younger Men As New Romance Heats Up

After being criticized for her relationships with younger men, Kate Beckinsale is hitting back at the haters in her new interview with ‘Women’s Health.’

Kate Beckinsale, 46, received a lot of backlash for her relationship with Pete Davidson, 26, who was 20 years her junior in 2019. Now, she’s facing similar criticism for dating 22-year-old Goody Grace — and she’s sick of it! “It can feel like a little bit of a political act to be a woman over 32 who’s having any fun at all,” Kate admitted to Women’s Health. “And by that, I don’t mean doing drugs and drinking and partying, because I never am. But being goofy and going out, and not going, ‘Oh my God I’m going to sit at home and anticipate menopause while crocheting.’ Unless you’re doing that, it somehow seems to be risque, which is just ridiculous to me.”

She pointed out that, of course, men don’t have to worry about being judged in this way just because they’re getting older. “I witness men constantly doing whatever they like, whether that’s in relationships, or deciding to buy a motorbike, or getting a tattoo,” she continued. “It hasn’t been interpreted as, ‘Why hasn’t he had more children?’ or ‘Is he ever going to decide to become a parent?’ or ‘Why has he had so many girlfriends.'” She also added, “If everyone’s s****ing on you, it can make you feel kind of ugh for a minute — especially if there’s nothing wrong. If you’re strangling a squirrel or hurting someone, I get it, but living one’s life in a reasonably respectful manner shouldn’t invite anyone to get too excited.”

Over the last several weeks, Kate’s relationship with Goody appears to be heating up. They were first photographed holding hands in mid-April, and have been seen together several times since, amidst the coronavirus quarantine. As HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY reported on May 5, Kate is absolutely “smitten” with her new man.

“She’s very happy and content with where things are at for the moment and is simply enjoying life as it unfolds,” our source explained. “She is in a very carefree time in her life. She feels like it is her time to experience what dating is like and she’s choosing guys who excite her. She’s very happy with her life and no longer cares what anyone thinks about her.”