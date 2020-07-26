Happy 47th Birthday, Kate Beckinsale: See The Actress’ Hottest Looks Of All-Time

In honor of Kate Beckinsale’s 47th birthday, we’re looking back at some of her hottest and most fierce fashion looks of all-time!

Kate Beckinsale just keeps getting better with age! The actress turns 47 years old on July 26, and she truly looks better than ever. Kate has been slaying on red carpets and in sexy Instagram pics for years, and we’re looking back at some of her most jaw-dropping style moments of all!

Kate got her big break in the United States for her role in 2001’s Pearl Harbor, and even then, she was already a shining star on the red carpet. Kate attended the movie’s premiere in white dress, which had a plunging neckline. She wore her hair in an updo and showed off plump, glossy lips as she posed for photos.

As proof that she hasn’t aged a day, Kate looked just as amazing 29 years after the Pearl Harbor premiere when she attended the Vanity Fair Oscars party in 2020. She was red-hot in a glittering gown, which hugged every inch of her figure to perfection. The gown featured a midsection cutout, as well as a halter neckline, and Kate totally slayed in the ensemble. To complete the look, she wore dark, dramatic eye makeup and her hair slicked back. Overall, it was a SUPER fierce look.

The Serendipity star also wowed fans at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2019. She arrived on the red carpet in a black and gold mini high-low dress by Giambattista Valli. She paired the strapless number with strappy black stilettos and delicate black and diamond earrings. Another one of Kate’s amazing red carpet looks was when she attended the 50th NAACP Image Awards in Hollywood on March 30, 2019. She showed up to the event wearing a black dress, showing off plenty of skin through various cutouts. She paired the Julien Macdonald with platform heels, and even extended the monochrome effect to her nails, opting for a black polish.

Kate definitely cleans up nicely, but she also has athleisure down. The birthday girl is often posting pics and videos on Instagram of herself working out. From sports bras to short shorts, she’s definitely nailed sexy workout style. In one particular video, Kate did yoga while wearing the tiniest pair of shorts, along with a top that showed off her rock-hard abs. Slay, girl!

There are plenty of more amazing Kate Beckinsale looks where these came from, though. Scroll through the gallery above to check out some of her hottest looks of all-time!