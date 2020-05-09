Kate looked so happy and radiant as she jumped around her living room in a new video with her tiny Pomeranian pooch.

Kate Beckinsale is thriving in quarantine! The 46-year-old took to Instagram on May 9 to share a funny video of herself playing with her Pomeranian pup, Myf, while wearing plaid underwear and a white sports bra. The Underworld actress pulled her brunette tresses up into a high, loose ponytail as she jumped around her living room with her pooch. “If life ever goes back to normal I might be in trouble as my expectation of a morning greeting is now unrealistically high,” she captioned the cute clip. Fans were quick to comment on Kate’s enviable looks, as she not only showed off her legs for days, but looked incredibly happy and radiant!

“Are you a vampire? 46 and haven’t aged a day over 29?” one fan wrote, while another follower commented, “You’re so cute ! But don’t worry, you’re not alone being this crazy, every morning, I dance with my cat. Stay safe Kate.” It comes amid criticism over the age gap between Kate and her new beau, 22-year-old Goody Grace. “It can feel like a little bit of a political act to be a woman over 32 who’s having any fun at all,” Kate admitted to Women’s Health, as she hit back at the haters.

“And by that, I don’t mean doing drugs and drinking and partying, because I never am. But being goofy and going out, and not going, ‘Oh my God I’m going to sit at home and anticipate menopause while crocheting.’ Unless you’re doing that, it somehow seems to be risque, which is just ridiculous to me.” She pointed out that, of course, men don’t have to worry about being judged in this way just because they’re getting older.

“I witness men constantly doing whatever they like, whether that’s in relationships, or deciding to buy a motorbike, or getting a tattoo,” she continued. “It hasn’t been interpreted as, ‘Why hasn’t he had more children?’ or ‘Is he ever going to decide to become a parent?’ or ‘Why has he had so many girlfriends.’” She also added, “If everyone’s s****ing on you, it can make you feel kind of ugh for a minute — especially if there’s nothing wrong. If you’re strangling a squirrel or hurting someone, I get it, but living one’s life in a reasonably respectful manner shouldn’t invite anyone to get too excited.”