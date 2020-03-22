Kate Beckinsale, 46, Asks If ‘Everyone’s Zen’ While Doing Yoga In Cute Shorts

Kate Beckinsale gave her fans a peek inside her self-isolation, and showed off the yoga moves which help her remain zen while in quarantine.

Kate Beckinsale, 46, is looking super zen while self-isolating amid the coronavirus outbreak. The actress took to Instagram on March 21 to share a video with her fans, giving them a sneak peek inside her yoga-filled quarantine. “How’s everyone’s zen going? Mine’s got quite a lot of woofing in it,” she captioned the clip, which her dog Ingrid made a very loud cameo in. The video was shot outdoors on her shady patio, and showed her following an online yoga class, smoothly transitioning from one tricky pose, to another. She seriously looked like such a pro!

The mom-of-one donned showed off her super toned legs and abs in a pair of loose-fitting short shorts made out of a sheer white fabric, worn over purple bikini bottoms. She also sported two white sports bras and pulled her hair back into a messy top knot. Near the end of the video, Kate’s dog, Ingrid, wouldn’t stop barking. However, she didn’t lose her balance, continuing on with the yoga poses and simply shouting, “shut up Ingrid!”

Kate is among the many celebs who are practicing social distancing, and even self-quarantining as fear of coronavirus strengthens in the United States. Miley Cyrus has been very vocal about her decision to isolate herself during this time. She’s posted several memes and videos to reveal her decision to support social distancing, and even shared a pic to prove that she’s doing it herself. In the image, which was shared on her Instagram story, Miley was surrounded by her dogs, and she captioned it, “Social distancing with a few exceptions.”

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas also aren’t taking any chances. Sophie posted a photo of the married couple on her Instagram story, where they’re both wearing face masks and gloves to avoid contact with anyone who might be infected. “No f***ing around,” Sophie captioned the pic. “Stay safe everyone.” Sophie is reportedly pregnant with her and Joe’s first child, so we don’t blame her for taking extreme caution! The same could be said for Nikki Bella and Brie Bella, who are also both pregnant and making a point to self-quarantine.