Kate Beckinsale, 46, Shows Off Her Amazing Flexibility While Doing Yoga In Tiny Shorts — Watch

Kate Beckinsale
Kate Beckinsale rocked the cutest outfit while working out on Instagram, showing off her incredible agility with some expert yoga moves.

Kate Beckinsale can really do it all. The Underworld actress, 46, posted two videos of herself doing yoga on Instagram, and revealed that she’s insanely flexible. Just look at those moves! Kate rocked a cute outfit for her exercise break, wearing just a sports bra and tiny running shorts. She later covered up, as you can see in the second video, with baggy sweats for her nighttime session.

She had two special guests along with her in the clips, by the way: her adorable, fluffy cat and dog. “I was feeling like I was possibly having a magical yogic connection with the animals but It has occurred to me it could just as easily be that I smell like a dead pheasant or some droppings,” she hilariously captioned the post. We doubt that’s true, but it’s still funny how indifferent her furry companions are to her workout routine.

Kate’s cute video comes amidst her whirlwind relationship with Goody Grace. The actress and the rocker, 23, have dealt with some criticism over their 23-year age difference. They’re not paying the haters any mind, though. As a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, despite the gap “they actually have a lot in common.” Kate feels free around the “Scumbag” singer and loves his talent so much.

“He’s really mature, and they can have deep conversations but also can be really playful and goofy at the same time,” they said. “She just enjoys being with him and she loves him for who he is. He treats her with complete respect and what else could a woman ask for in a partner.”