Kate Beckinsale, 46, Makes Supply Run With BF Goody Grace, 22, While Wearing High Stiletto Boots

They’re going strong! Kate Beckinsale and Goody Grace were photographed out and about together on May 13 as their romance continues to heat up.

Kate Beckinsale, 46, is ignoring any criticism of her hot new romance with Goody Grace, 22, and continuing to spend time with the musician amidst the coronavirus quarantine. The pair’s latest sighting came on May 13, when they were photographed arriving at her home in California. Photographers snapped pics of the couple exiting the car, while Kate held tight to her dog, who joined the pair for their supply run. Both Kate and Goody wore face masks and gloves as a protective measure.

The outing was definitely casual, as Kate donned black leggings, an oversized white sweater and sunglasses. However, she did dress up her look a bit by adding some sky-high, heeled, black boots to the ensemble. Meanwhile, Goody rocked ripped, black jeans and a black t-shirt. These two have been seen out and about together quite a bit over the last few weeks. They first went public with their relationship back in April, and have not been shy about flaunting some PDA in public ever since.

Goody is not the first younger man who Kate has dated — she’s also been linked to Pete Davidson, 26, and Matt Rife, 24. However, she’s made it clear that she’s not a fan of people who criticize her for her lifestyle. “It can feel like a little bit of a political act to be a woman over 32 who’s having any fun at all,” she said in a recent interview. “And by that, I don’t mean doing drugs and drinking and partying — because I never am. But being goofy and going out and not going, ‘Oh my God I’m going to sit at home and anticipate menopause while crocheting.’ Unless you’re doing that, it somehow seems to be risque, which is just ridiculous to me.”

Regardless of what everyone is saying, Kate is clearly happy with Goody, and a source recently told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s “smitten” with him. “She has no expectations of where things will go in the long run,” our source admitted. “But she’s very happy and content with where things are at for the moment and is simply enjoying life as it unfolds.”