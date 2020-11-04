Lamar Odom & Sabrina Parr Split 1 Year After Getting Engaged As She Claims He Needs ‘Help’

Nearly one year after their whirlwind engagement, Sabrina Parr has announced she’s ended her relationship with former NBA star and Khloe Kardashian’s ex Lamar Odom.

So much for Lamar Odom‘s latest go at love. His now former fiancee Sabrina Parr has announced that they are no longer engaged. The personal trainer made revelation in an Instagram story on Nov. 4, writing that she had made the “difficult decision” to split from him, saying that it was the “best for myself and my children.” Sabrina went on to allege that “Lamar has some things that he alone has to work through,” and that she is “no longer able to be by his side while he seeks the help he so desperately needs.” HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Sabrina and Lamar’s reps about the split.

The couple began dating in Aug. 2019, and the former Los Angeles Lakers star popped the question nearly one year ago on Nov. 11, 2019 after just four months super PDA filled dating. Their romance moved at warp speed, as he first announced they were dating with an Aug. 2, 2019 Instagram pic of Sabrina sitting on his lap with the caption, “What we have is much more than they can see… @getuptoparr.”

Just a week later Lamar was already publicly proclaiming his love, posting an Aug. 9 IG photo of the pair on a hike. He was holding and kissing Sabrina while she wrapped her legs around his waist. Lamar then wrote, “I never thought I’d feel this way again… love you queen” next to the picture.

Lamar announced their whirlwind engagement via an Instagram post where Sabrina had her arms wrapped around the former NBA player with her huge diamond ring on full display. He wrote in the caption, “Introducing my new fiancé!! Soon to be Mrs. Parr-Odom. She the ONE!!!!” The health and life coach was equally thrilled, as she posted a slide show of photos from the proposal, as well as a video that showed a closer looked at the large pear-shaped diamond. “I SAID YES!!!!!” Sabrina announced along with a diamond ring emoji.

The last time Lamar made an appearance on Sabrina’s Instagram was on July 18, 2020 while the couple was on a date night. She was seen sitting on his lap, as the former reality star had his hands around her waist. Sabrina wrote, “Hold onto what you got because you may not always have the chance to pick it back up! @lamarodom,” which with the news of Sabrina ending things between them now seems a little foretelling.

The breakup news comes just two days before Lamar’s 41st birthday on Nov. 6. It is unclear what kind of “help” Sabrina was referring to, but Lamar has battled various addictions in the past He was hospitalized on Oct. 10, 2015 after suffering a near fatal drug overdose after a weekend of hard partying at a Nevada brothel. In 2018, Lamar revealed on comedian Kevin Hart’s YouTube show, Cold as Balls that he suffered 12 strokes and 6 heart attacks when the overdose happened, and it led to his coma. “All my doctors that see me say I’m a walking miracle,” he revealed at the time.

Lamar’s divorce from Khloe Kardashian, 36, had not yet been finalized, and she ended up taking control of his medical decisions while Lamar was in a coma. She was there with him through the weeks and months that followed, as he had to learn how to walk and talk again. After he recovered, Khloe and Lamar’s divorce became official on Dec. 17, 2016.