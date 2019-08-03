Lamar Odom was seen showing some PDA when he and his rumored new girlfriend Sabrina Parr were spotted holding hands during a dinner date at Craig’s restaurant on Aug. 2.

Lamar Odom, 39, wasn’t afraid to show affection for his new lady love Sabrina Parr during their most recent date! The basketball star held hands with Sabrina, who he’s rumored to be in a new relationship with, when the two stepped out to go to Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood, CA on Aug. 2. He wore a blue shirt with a red collar and white stripes and jeans for the outing while Sabrina wore a silver patterned jumpsuit with capri bottoms.

In addition to their dinner date, Lamar and Sabrina were also recently seen sharing a kiss outside a gym. A video was filmed of the moment and posted to The Shade Room‘s Instagram page. Lamar then took to his own Instagram to share a gorgeous pic of Sabrina and clap back at followers accusing him of disrespecting Khloe Kardashian, 35, whom he split from in 2016, by showing a lot of PDA with her.

“Im a bit disappointed to read that people are using my words to enforce their own perceptions and assumptions pointing towards things that just are not MY TRUTH OR REALITY. This post isn’t against anyone including my ex wife that I still respect deeply. I am just PRO love,” he wrote in his caption for the pic. “Can I do that without people feeling offended? Why does that make you mad? Our black women have been held down for centuries ! I am now deciding to send them and my NEW WOMAN a lot of love. My post goes out to the new leading woman in my life, that I’m gonna tell everyday how beautiful she is, from the inside out. Thanks @getuptoparrfor teaching me what real self value means. It changed my entire mindset. #woke ❤✊🏿”

Speculation that Lamar and Sabrina were dating first came up after the gorgeous athletic trainer took to Instagram on the same day as their dinner date and posted a couple photos, including one in which she is posing and sitting on Lamar’s lap. “What we have is much more than they can see…” @getuptoparr ❤️ @lamarodom,” the caption for the post read.

Lamar and Sabrina are making headlines since a lot of fans were wondering if he and Khloe would ever get back together now that she’s single again. The star spoke EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife in June and admitted he wouldn’t have gotten “high” if he could get back to their marriage. “I think that would’ve helped out our relationship a lot,” he said. Although it looks like that may not happen anytime soon, it’s good to see him happily moving on and getting comfortable with his new gal.