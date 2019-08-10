Lamar Odom Lifts New GF Sabrina Parr & Kisses Her: ‘I Never Thought I’d Feel This Way Again’

Lamar Odom is happy, healthy and very much in love! He’s shouting it to the world that he never thought he could feel the level of joy that new GF Sabrina Parr has brought him.

Lamar Odom is madly in love and wants the world to know. He’s been dating personal trainer Sabrina Parr and he’s fallen so hard for her that not even he can believe it. The former NBA star posted a photo to his Instagram on Aug. 9 of the couple out on a hike in the Hollywood Hills and he’s holding her up with her legs wrapped around his waist as they kiss passionately. She even holds his head with her hands, which is such a sweet sign of intimacy between a couple.

The 39-year-old captioned the pic “I never thought I’d feel this way again… love you queen ❤️✊🏿.” This relationship has moved FAST as it was just one week prior on Aug. 2 that Lamar debuted their romance with an Instagram pic of Sabrina sitting on his lap with the caption, “What we have is much more than they can see… @getuptoparr ❤⭐️🏆.” Later that evening he took their relationship public by going on a dinner date to celebrity hotspot Craig’s, where they were photographed holding hands.

Fans are so happy that the former Los Angeles Laker has found love, health and happiness again. He and ex-wife Khloe Kardashian, 35, filed for divorce in 2013 but it was put on hold when in Oct. of 2015 he suffered a near fatal drug overdose at a brothel outside Las Vegas that left him in a coma initially and hospitalized for months. Khloe put the divorce on hold so she could be his legal guardian and care for him, making critical medical decisions for Lamar and making sure he got the best of care. They finalized their divorce in 2016 once he recovered after having to learn how to walk, talk and read again.

“So happy for you bro!!” a fan named Denyce wrote in the comments, while a user named Kim wrote “So nice to see you happy and healthy😻.” “Yessss Lamar you deserve it” a fan named Tanisha told him while another woman wrote ” am so happy for you♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️makes me wanna cry.” After all Lamar has been through, it’s so glad to see him doing well.