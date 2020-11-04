Ashley Benson Rocks Daisy Dukes For Election Day Lunch Date With G-Eazy — Pics

‘Pretty Little Liars’ star Ashley Benson and G-Eazy look more loved-up than ever! The actress rocked black cutoff shorts and a casual tee as she grabbed a bite with her beau.

G-Eazy and Ashley Benson are no strangers to PDA, and cozied up close to each other while grabbing lunch in Los Angeles on Election Day. The pair were spotted enjoying a meal on November 3 at the Mustard Seed Cafe with another pal. The Pretty Little Liars actress, 30, stunned in a pair of black denim Daisy Dukes and a casual black tee. She opted for a pair of platform combat boots, as she slicked her hair back into a low bun while donning a black protective face mask.

The rapper, 31, cut an equally casual figure in a red, check shirt which he wore unbuttoned over a graphic tee, along with ripped jeans, red sneakers and a Yankees baseball cap. It comes less than two weeks after the duo were seen getting very cozy, with G-Eazy licking his GF’s face (yes, you read that right).

They were seen enjoying some PDA while grabbing a bite to eat in Los Angeles on October 22. When they weren’t licking each other’s faces, G-Eazy (born Gerald Gillum) played a game of “Rock-Paper-Scissors” with Ashley, before they hit up a newsstand to pick up some reading materials before walking home.

The pair began dating in May 2020, and were quick to pack on the PDA. They’ve walked hand-in-hand during romantic strolls together, and have been photographed during public make-out session. A source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that things have seemingly gone from 0 to 100 overnight because they have been together so much.

They feel “natural together,” the insider dished, also revealing that the pair have been able to explore their relationship while quarantining together amid the COVID-19 lockdown. “They’ve had the chance to hang out more than usual and are getting to know each other better,” the source explained.