G-Eazy sealed his new music video with a kiss. While filming in Malibu, his girlfriend, Ashley Benson, stopped by and gave the rapper a big smooch!

A day before G-Eazy released the music video for his track “Down,” the 31-year-old rapper was seen filming another video on Sept. 3 out in Malibu, California. During the shooting, his girlfriend, Ashley Benson, paid him a visit. It seems G-Eazy forgot something at home because the 31-year-old Pretty Little Liars star just had to deliver a kiss to her boyfriend’s lips. If that saying – “A kiss for luck” – is true, then G-Eazy’s next video just might be the best one yet.

G-Eazy (born Gerald Gillum) gave his fans an update by posting a shot of him relaxing in a van on-set. “Early morning video shoot… dropping another one tonight. It’s about that time!!! So it begins,” he said. The “another one” he referenced was the video for “Down,” his collaboration with Mulatto. The Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo-inspired visual sees G-Eazy working in a hotel as the bellboy/escort. It features a cameo from Deuce Bigalow star Rob Schneider, per Complex, as well as Jordyn Woods, Flo Milli, and Saucy Santana.

“Down” is just the latest of the many collabs G-Eazy has put out this year. He teamed up with Rexx Life Raj and Jay Anthony for “Bounce Back,” the official anthem of the 2020 NBA Playoffs. He also teamed with Lukas Graham for “Share That Love,” YNN Nahmir, and Offset for “2 Seater,” Drew Love, and JAHMED for “Love IS Gone,” and MK xyz for “Pass It.” That’s not even counting the “All The Things You’re Searching For,” a song off of G-Eazy’s 2020 album Everything’s Strange Here. The track features a guest appearance by both Kissisko and …Ashley Benson.

G-Eazy and Ashley confirmed their romance in May 2020, and they did by locking lips inside a car after getting some takeout in Los Angeles. This romance came about a week after news broke that Ashley and Cara Delevingne’s two-year relationship had come to an end. It must have ended before April, because late that month, G-Eazy teamed with Ashley to release a cover of Radiohead’s breakout single, “Creep.” Since that first kiss, G-Eazy and Ashely’s relationship has really taken off. They’ve been spotted hand-in-hand on walks during the quarantine, and she even attended his sister’s wedding in June.

This romance “just sort of happened because they like being together so much,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in July. “They’ve barely gone a day without seeing each other in the past month,” the source added, explaining why their love has gone from 0 to 60 practically overnight. The COVID-19 pandemic has actually helped them, as they’ve been “getting to know each other” more and more since there wasn’t much else to do. “[G-Eazy] really finds her very fun and cool,” said the insider, “and very unique, and realized that they work as a couple.”