Ashley Benson Appears On G-Eazy’s Spicy New Tune Describing The ‘Best Sex’ He’s Ever Had — Listen

This is now Ashley Benson’s second time lending her voice to a G-Eazy track! The rumored couple can be heard chatting on G-Eazy’s romantic new song, ‘All the Things You’re Searching For.’

Listen closely to G-Eazy’s new song “All The Things You’re Searching For,” and you’ll hear a familiar voice from Pretty Little Liars: Ashley Benson! The 30-year-old actress can be heard talking with her rumored boyfriend on the track that dropped on June 27, marking this the second time that she has appeared on her rumored boyfriend’s music. Although their conversation is mostly reduced to mumbling, Ashley can be heard saying “Oh, great” before G-Eazy starts crooning about an unnamed lover.

“Think about the moment I decided I loved you / I got nowhere to run to, uh / And it’s too late, we can’t undo / I feel like you’re the one, there’s only one you,” G-Eazy sings in the first verse, before diving into especially X-rated lyrics: “The best sex I ever had, I can’t forget that / If I go a day without you, then I’ll miss that / I’ll lose my mind before I lose you, I can’t risk that.”

Singer Kossiko also joined G-Eazy for the track, and together they sing in the chorus, “If you choose to go open up this door / You’ll find yourself with more than you bargained for / Win, lose, draw, you can’t even up your score / I hope you find all the things you’re searchin’ for.” Ashley first partnered with G-Eazy for a cover of Radiohead’s classic song, “Creep,” which was released on April 21.

