Ashley Benson & G-Eazy Hold Hands On Romantic Hike & 6 More Of Their Best Couple Moments

Ashley Benson and G-Eazy continue to get cuter and cuter! The couple were spotted sharing more PDA on another hike in LA, holding hands as they strolled.

Ashley Benson and G-Eazy basked in the beautiful sunshine in Los Angeles on July 27 and brought their PDA outside. The couple, who started dating in May, were spotted on another romantic hike — their favorite couple activity — holding hands the entire time. Ashley, 30, and G-Eazy (real name Gerald Gillum), 31, looked relaxed as they leisurely strolled through the scenic greenery.

The couple totally twinned on their adventure. Both Ashley and G-Eazy were wearing head to toe black outfits. Ashley rocked black Converse sneakers, leggings, a plain sweatshirt, and a bandana around her neck, serving as a protective face mask. G-Eazy had a similar outfit: black running shoes, shorts, and a hoodie. He carried a mask in his hand. The couple even donned the same pair of black sunglasses!

This isn’t the first time that the Pretty Little Liars alum and the “I Mean It” rapper showed sweet PDA on a hike. The duo were spotted working up a sweat on a trail in Los Angeles on June 13, with the biggest smiles on their faces. They held hands then, too!

Though they’ve only been together for three months, their relationship got serious, fast. Ashley even took him to her sister’s wedding in June! There’s a reason why things progressed so quickly, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “It just sort of happened because they like being together so much,” they told us. “They’ve barely gone a day without seeing each other in the past month.” To see more photos of Ashley and G-Eazy’s cutest couple moments, scroll through our gallery above!