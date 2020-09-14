Cassie Randolph Granted Restraining Order Against Colton Underwood After Stalking Accusations

Cassie Randolph has been granted a restraining order against ex Colton Underwood, after he allegedly placed a tracking device on her car and sent harassing texts.

A Los Angeles judge has partially signed off on Cassie Randolph‘s restraining order request against her The Bachelor ex Colton Underwood on Sept. 14, in paperwork obtained by HollywoodLife.com. The 25-year-old claimed that her former love had been stalking her, by attaching a tracking device to her car to allegedly monitor her movements. She even include a photo of the small black apparatus in her filing. The former ABC reality star also alleged that Colton had been bombarding her with harassing texts, as well as showing up uninvited to her Los Angeles apartment and at her parents’ Huntington Beach, CA home. The “partial” part of the request was because Colton is currently in Denver with his parents at the moment.

Colton has not responded to Cassie’s allegations since she first filed the restraining order paperwork on Sept. 11. A judge has set an Oct. 6 date as the next hearing in the case, but until then Colton must stay 100 yards away from Cassie, her home, her car, her job, her parents’ home and her school. He is also not allowed to “harass, attack, strike, threaten, assault (sexually or otherwise),” Cassie according to the paperwork.

In the legal filing, Cassie asserted that, “Mr Underwood admitted that he was the one who put the tracker on her car and had been the one sending text messages to her, her friends and himself, under the alias phone numbers.” Her lawyers added that, “[M]s. Randolph fears for her safety and the safety of her family and friends and wants to ensure that the harassment and stalking behavior cease when he returns to Los Angeles in the coming days.”

The paperwork also alleges that “Mr. Underwood also watches Ms. Randolph’s apartment in Los Angeles. Mr. Underwood admitted to his roommate and his roommate’s girlfriend (who is also Ms. Randolph’s friend) that he goes on multiple walks a day to Ms. Randolph’s apartment building. Ms. Randolph and several of her friends have seen him around Ms. Randolph’s apartment from her balcony.”

The pair broke up in May 2020 after over a year of dating. Colton infamously sent home his final two Bachelor contestants in March 2019 so he could pursue Cassie, even though she was not at all ready to marry or get engaged to the former football player. She also infamously told him how she loved him, but wasn’t fully in love with him and was ready to send herself home. It caused Colton to jump over a fence in Portugal in a fit of heartbreak where he wanted to run off and stop filming the show. But he was so crazy about her that virgin Colton agreed to just date Cassie and take things day by day, rather than have the standard Bachelor finale of the star proposing to his final rose contestant.

When the pair announced their split on May 29, 2020, they said that they were “meant to be friends,” but their breakup has been anything but cordial. While in her announcement, Cassie wrote, “Colton and I have broken up, but have decided to remain a part of each others lives. With all that we have gone through, we have a special bond that will always be there,” she later claimed that he was leaking personal and intimate details about their time together. In Cassie’s legal paperwork, she claims that her relationship with Colton actually “ended in mid-April 2020,” and that that the alleged stalking incidents began “on or about June 27, 2020” and have continued throughout the summer.