Colton Underwood Awkwardly Mocks His Split With Cassie Randolph & Fans Clap Back: ‘Too Soon’

Colton Underwood still seems a little stung from his breakup with Cassie Randolph. He awkwardly joked to fellow ‘Bachelor’ Sean Lowe about the longevity of the show’s relationships.

Way too soon? Bachelor season 23 star Colton Underwood, 28, is already making light of how relationships from the ABC dating show don’t often go the distance…like his. It comes less than a month after the former NFL player and his dream girl from the franchise Cassie Randolph, 25, called it quits after two years of dating. The former couple announced on May 29 that they were “just meant to be friends.” Colton made the joke about how he and Cassie didn’t make it as a couple ahead of fellow franchise star Sean Lowe‘s season airing as an ABC special on June 8. He made the comment under Sean’s Instagram post promoting The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever.

Sean Lowe promotes his ‘Bachlelor’ special and jokes about not spoiling that he ended up marrying his final rose choice Catherine Giudici and having three kids with her.
Colton Underwood responds to Sean Lowe’s Instagram request about not spoiling if he’s still with his ‘Bachelor’ final rose selection. After Colton’s breakup with Cassie Randolph, it came across as an awkward joke to some fans.

“Tomorrow night, my entire season is airing in a condensed 3 hour format for Bachelor G.O.A.T. Really excited to share my journey with you all. Also excited to get that 15 minutes of fame back I’ve been desperately searching for for the past seven years. No spoilers please,” Sean, 38, joked on June 7. He had taken a marker and playfully covered up wife Catherine Giudici‘s face in the photo, where he was proposing the future mother of his three children on the ABC show.

Colton then snarked in the comments, “Hopefully you are still with her!” That did not go over well with some of his fans. One wrote, “‘Too soon bro,” while others thought that the tone made it seem like Cassie was the one who pulled the plug on their nearly two year dating relationship. One person claimed, “This comment makes it obvious that Cassie was the one who broke up with you. I’m sad and mad.”

Cassie Randolph and Colton Underwood kiss while attending the 45th Annual People’s Choice Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 10, 2019. Photo credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

“I assumed she was the one who broke off, I mean she did already leave once and he chased her down and begged on national TV for her back,” another viewer wrote. Colton famously ran away from The Bachelor‘s set in Portugal and literally jumped over a fence due to his heartbreak. That came after Cassie told him she wasn’t sure if she could envision a future with him, and was taking herself out of the running for his final rose. Colton eventually sent away his other finalists Hannah Godwin and Tayshia Adams, determined to be with Cassie. Even though she wasn’t ready for an engagement, marriage or just being with the deeply devout virgin as his committed girlfriend.

Colton announced to fans in a May 29 Instagram post that, “Its [sic] been a crazy few months to say the least, Cass and I have been doing a lot of self-reflecting. Sometimes people are just meant to be friends – and that’s okay. We both have grown immensely and been through so much together – so this isn’t the end of our story, it’s the start of a whole new chapter for us.”

Cassie added in her own post that “Colton and I have broken up, but have decided to remain a part of each others lives. With all that we have gone through, we have a special bond that will always be there. I love Colton very much and have an enormous amount of respect for him.”

 