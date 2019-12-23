Sean & Catherine Lowe’s Baby Born: ‘Bachelor’ Couple Welcomes 3rd Child In 3.5 Years

It’s a very Merry Christmas for the Lowe family! Just two days before the holiday, Catherine Lowe gave birth to the pair’s third child and even shared a photo of the precious newborn.

For the third time in just three and a half years, Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici are parents once again! The couple welcomed their third baby on Dec. 23, and Catherine excitedly shared the news — along with the first photo of their newborn — on Instagram. Sean and Catherine kept the baby’s gender a secret throughout the pregnancy, but now fans know that they finally have a little girl. The little one joins the pair’s two children, Samuel, 3, and Isaiah, 19 Mos.

“Mama, Mia. 💕,” Catherine captioned her birth announcement, which showed a picture of the ABC star lying in a hospital bed cradling her baby girl. Leading up to the first meeting between the mommy-daughter duo, Sean also shared a picture from the hospital to Instagram. In it, he laid a protective hand on Catherine’s bun in the oven and wrote, “It’s almost time to meet the new baby! Such a special time for me.” Christmas came early for these blessed parents!

Sean and Catherine first announced that they were expecting baby number three in June, just weeks after Isaiah celebrated his first birthday. At that time, Catherine was already sporting a considerable baby bump, and was more than three months along in her pregnancy.

Sean and Catherine’s relationship has been quite a fairytale, as they first met on The Bachelor. Sean chose Catherine as his final pick, and proposed to her during the show’s finale, which was filmed at the end of 2012. The pair tied the knot in a televised ceremony on Jan. 26. 2014, and Samuel was born two and a half years later.

Sean remains the only star from The Bachelor (spin-off’s not included) who is married to the woman he chose on the show. Jason Mesnick and Arie Luyendyk Jr. are also married to women from their season, but not the original ladies who they proposed to at their final rose ceremonies. Meanwhile, Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph are still together from season 23, but have yet to get engaged. A new season of The Bachelor, starring Peter Weber, airs on Jan. 6.