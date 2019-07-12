Exclusive Interview
Sean Lowe & Catherine Giudici Already Thinking About Baby #4 While Pregnant With #3: We ‘Want To Adopt’
Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici only announced their third pregnancy on June 19 but the happy coupld is already making plans for a fourth!
Sean Lowe, 35, and Catherine Giudici, 33, are expecting their third child on New Year’s Eve. But the Bachelor alums are already planning on their fourth child! HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with the hunk and he revealed the plans on continuing to grow their family. The loving couple, who is already parents to Isaiah Hendrix, 14 months, and Samuel Thomas, 4, are excited about what the future holds for them. When asked if they are planning on more kids, Sean told us, “Well, I think we’re going to be done biologically. I think we still want to adopt a child after this.”
“We talked about adopting for a long time and my sister has adopted two kids,” Sean continued. “We’ve talked about the Philippines because of [Catherine’s] Filipino heritage and it actually helps expedite the process a little bit.” Although the couple are waiting to find out if their next baby will be a boy or girl, they have no preference when it comes to the gender of an adopted baby. “Of course, if we end up having three boys first, I’m positive that Catherine will demand a girl!” Sean joked.
Catherine announced the arrival of their third child with a beautiful family photo she posted on June 19. “👱🏻♂️👩🏻👦🏼👶🏻🥚 #PartyofFive,” she captioned the image alongside all her boys. Sean posted a second picture to his own Instagram and humorously captioned the snapshot: “The first two have been pretty cool, so why not a third?” Bachelor vets showered the happy couple with congratulatory wishes. Kaitlyn Bristowe gushed over the news and replied, “WHY NOT 10 WHEN YOU HAVE THE BEST FAMILY,” while Ali Fedotowsky wrote, “So happy for you guys! I mean, you make ADORABLE kids so why not a few more? 😂 CONGRATULATIONS!!!”