Sean Lowe & Catherine Giudici Already Thinking About Baby #4 While Pregnant With #3: We ‘Want To Adopt’

Sean Lowe, 35, and Catherine Giudici, 33, are expecting their third child on New Year’s Eve. But the Bachelor alums are already planning on their fourth child! HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with the hunk and he revealed the plans on continuing to grow their family. The loving couple, who is already parents to Isaiah Hendrix, 14 months, and Samuel Thomas, 4, are excited about what the future holds for them. When asked if they are planning on more kids, Sean told us, “Well, I think we’re going to be done biologically. I think we still want to adopt a child after this.”