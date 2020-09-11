Breaking News
Hollywood Life

Cassie Randolph Files For Restraining Order Against Colton Underwood 4 Mos. After Split

cassie randolph, colton underwood
SplashNews
Cassie Randolph and Colton Underwood 54th Annual ACM Awards, Arrivals, Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, USA - 07 Apr 2019
Huntington Beach, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph are still going strong as they go for a scenic walk down the coast with Cassie's sister Michelle. Michelle happens to be dating actor Gregg Sulkin who appears to be isolating without Michelle. Pictured: Colton Underwood, Cassie Randolph, Michelle Randolph BACKGRID USA 7 APRIL 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
*EXCLUSIVE* Huntington Beach, CA - **WEB MUST CALL FOR PRICING** Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph are seen together as he continues to cover from COVID-19. The former Bachelor was seen in great spirits as he chatted with Cassie and an unidentified female friend outside his home. Colton tested positive for the coronavirus and revealed he spent five days where the illness was at it's worst, feeling like he only had 20% function of his lungs. The former football player recently reveled that he and Cassie will not be moving in together until they get married:" 'We have something to look forward to''. *Shot on April 3, 2020* Pictured: Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph BACKGRID USA 4 APRIL 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Cassie Randolph and Colton Underwood 45th Annual People's Choice Awards, Arrivals, Barker Hanger, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Nov 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 21 Photos.
News Writer

Cassie Randolph has filed for a restraining order against her former flame, Colton Underwood, following the couple’s shocking split in May 2020. Learn more about the former ‘Bachelor’ contestant’s decision.

This news has completely shocked Bachelor Nation. Cassie Randolph has filed for a restraining order against Colton Underwood four months following their surprising May 2020 split, according to TMZ. Cassie filed for the restraining order on Friday, September 11, at a Los Angeles court, per the outlet. As of publishing time, it’s unclear whether a judge has granted the restraining order and why Cassie filed for one. HollywoodLife reached out to Cassie Randolph’s rep and Colton Underwood’s rep for comment.

Colton and Cassie sent shockwaves through Bachelor Nation after they decided to go their separate ways in May. Although the former couple assured their fans that they were “meant to be friends,” their split has been anything but amicable. In fact, Cassie eventually called Colton out for allegedly sharing intimate details with the public about what was a very serious and meaningful relationship for the pair.

Cassie Randolph, Colton Underwood
Cassie Randolph and Colton Underwood at the MTV Movie & TV Awards [SplashNews].
But first, Colton seemingly made light of the couple’s split when, on June 7, the former football star commented on previous lead of The BachelorSean Lowe‘s, Instagram post promoting the ABC special The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever highlighting his season of the long-running series. “Tomorrow night, my entire season is airing in a condensed 3 hour format for Bachelor G.O.A.T. Really excited to share my journey with you all. Also excited to get that 15 minutes of fame back I’ve been desperately searching for for the past seven years. No spoilers please,” Sean wrote, to which Colon replied, “Hopefully you are still with her!”

Roughly one month later, in July, Cassie took to Instagram herself and called out Colton for “monetizing” their love story. “Colton, as you know we made an agreement to not publicly discuss our break up. I have honored this, as have you thus far,” she shared. Cassie also addressed appearing on The Greatest Seasons — Ever special, where she opened up about her breakup with Colton. “I didn’t see any harm in doing the interview, as I wasn’t going to dish out details about our relationship to them,” she continued.

Cassie Randolph, Colton Underwood
Cassie Randolph and Colton Underwood in happier times [SplashNews].
Then came the surprising part of Cassie’s statement. The former reality stated that Colton “informed me you intend to monetize our breakup by writing a new chapter to discuss your experience with COVID (where you stayed in my family’s house during your recovery) & about our breakup.” Colton stayed with Cassie’s family as he battled and recovered from coronavirus in late spring.

She also revealed that Colton refused to give her “any sort of approval on the chapter” that he’d allegedly been preparing to add to his memoir, The First Time: Finding Myself and Looking for Love on Reality TV, which she said would “heavily feature” her. “This seems a bit unfair to me. Colton, you can do what you want, but please do not have a double standard,” Cassie wrote.

Colton responded with his own IG message, writing in part, “These last few weeks have been challenging because, by now, you all know I’m an open book and I enjoy sharing my life with y’all.” He, too, went on to call out his ex in the caption to his post, writing, “When our relationship ended we agreed to handle things as privately as possible as we attempted to navigate our new relationship as friends. I chose to do that since we were living in this interim period, but obviously a lot changed this week.”

The former Bachelor couple met on Season 23 of The Bachelor, which aired in early 2019. During the latter half of the season, Cassie dramatically left because she wasn’t ready to get engaged. Nevertheless, Colton pursued Cassie, cutting off his relationships with Tayshia Adams and Hannah Godwin in order to be with Cassie.