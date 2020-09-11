Cassie Randolph Files For Restraining Order Against Colton Underwood 4 Mos. After Split

Cassie Randolph has filed for a restraining order against her former flame, Colton Underwood, following the couple’s shocking split in May 2020. Learn more about the former ‘Bachelor’ contestant’s decision.

This news has completely shocked Bachelor Nation. Cassie Randolph has filed for a restraining order against Colton Underwood four months following their surprising May 2020 split, according to TMZ. Cassie filed for the restraining order on Friday, September 11, at a Los Angeles court, per the outlet. As of publishing time, it’s unclear whether a judge has granted the restraining order and why Cassie filed for one. HollywoodLife reached out to Cassie Randolph’s rep and Colton Underwood’s rep for comment.

Colton and Cassie sent shockwaves through Bachelor Nation after they decided to go their separate ways in May. Although the former couple assured their fans that they were “meant to be friends,” their split has been anything but amicable. In fact, Cassie eventually called Colton out for allegedly sharing intimate details with the public about what was a very serious and meaningful relationship for the pair.

But first, Colton seemingly made light of the couple’s split when, on June 7, the former football star commented on previous lead of The Bachelor, Sean Lowe‘s, Instagram post promoting the ABC special The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever highlighting his season of the long-running series. “Tomorrow night, my entire season is airing in a condensed 3 hour format for Bachelor G.O.A.T. Really excited to share my journey with you all. Also excited to get that 15 minutes of fame back I’ve been desperately searching for for the past seven years. No spoilers please,” Sean wrote, to which Colon replied, “Hopefully you are still with her!”

Roughly one month later, in July, Cassie took to Instagram herself and called out Colton for “monetizing” their love story. “Colton, as you know we made an agreement to not publicly discuss our break up. I have honored this, as have you thus far,” she shared. Cassie also addressed appearing on The Greatest Seasons — Ever special, where she opened up about her breakup with Colton. “I didn’t see any harm in doing the interview, as I wasn’t going to dish out details about our relationship to them,” she continued.

Then came the surprising part of Cassie’s statement. The former reality stated that Colton “informed me you intend to monetize our breakup by writing a new chapter to discuss your experience with COVID (where you stayed in my family’s house during your recovery) & about our breakup.” Colton stayed with Cassie’s family as he battled and recovered from coronavirus in late spring.

She also revealed that Colton refused to give her “any sort of approval on the chapter” that he’d allegedly been preparing to add to his memoir, The First Time: Finding Myself and Looking for Love on Reality TV, which she said would “heavily feature” her. “This seems a bit unfair to me. Colton, you can do what you want, but please do not have a double standard,” Cassie wrote.

Colton responded with his own IG message, writing in part, “These last few weeks have been challenging because, by now, you all know I’m an open book and I enjoy sharing my life with y’all.” He, too, went on to call out his ex in the caption to his post, writing, “When our relationship ended we agreed to handle things as privately as possible as we attempted to navigate our new relationship as friends. I chose to do that since we were living in this interim period, but obviously a lot changed this week.”

The former Bachelor couple met on Season 23 of The Bachelor, which aired in early 2019. During the latter half of the season, Cassie dramatically left because she wasn’t ready to get engaged. Nevertheless, Colton pursued Cassie, cutting off his relationships with Tayshia Adams and Hannah Godwin in order to be with Cassie.