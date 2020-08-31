Tayshia Adams Is Mysteriously Missing From New ‘Bachelorette’ Promo Starring Clare Crawley

The mystery behind the upcoming season of ‘The Bachelorette’ continues. A new promo features Clare Crowley and her journey to find love, with no mention of her reported replacement Tayshia Adams.

ABC is going full speed ahead with promoting The Bachelorette season 16 with Clare Crawley still as the star. Show host Chris Harrison shared a new promo on Aug. 31 that was all about the 39-year-old looking for love. It even harkened back to her blowing off then-Bachelor Juan Pablo Galavis for not giving her enough ‘respect,’ as Aretha Franklin‘s song about it plays of the promo. Clare’s name is spelled out in big red roses, as she dances around through rose petals barefoot while in a sexy while one-sleeved gown. But it made no mention about Clare reportedly bowing out early on during filming and Tayshia Adams reportedly taking over as the lead for The Bachelorette season 16.

You think you know Clare? #Thebachelorette premieres Oct 13th! pic.twitter.com/HSujJXzTwI — Chris Harrison (@chrisbharrison) August 31, 2020

Chris even captioned the post, You think you know Clare? #Thebachelorette premieres Oct 13th!” with no mention about how she reportedly quit after only two weeks of filming when she allegedly fell for contestant Dale Moss. Tayshia — who made it to the fantasy suits in Colton Underwood‘s Bachelor season — has reportedly taken Clare’s place and the show is allegedly already filming her mission to find Mr. Right.

Due to COVID-19, all of the action is going down at a tightly locked down resort in La Quinta, CA. So there haven’t been the usual paparazzi photos of the Bachelorette stars going on various outdoor dates during filming. Clare’s casting news was announced at the beginning of March, but filming didn’t get underway as scheduled, as the coronavirus shut down production a few weeks later.

By early July, Clare, the contestants and crew all began quarantining at the La Quinta Resort & Club in La Quinta, California, with production starting two weeks later. But word that Clare had dropped out after finding love early on had reports flying that fan favorite Tayshia had headed to La Quinta and was taking over Clare’s season. Only 17 of the men originally cast for Clare’s season were brought back after the production shutdown, and it’s unclear how many are still there after Clare’s reported departure.

Chris playing it like Clare is the star of season 16 of The Bachelorette with no mention about any of the alleged drama surrounding her reported departure had fans snarking in the comments of his Twitter promo post. After he wrote, “You think you know Clare?” in his caption, @NickPappaG1980 replied, “I know she can’t finish her own damn season.” Fan @BD050707 told Chris, “I know she’s already found someone she’s in love with before the show even started shooting. Whoops!” while @mobster84 wrote, “@chrisbharrison I think we know what happens. It was news. Like, it was everywhere,” about Clare’s reported early departure.