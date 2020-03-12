Chris Harrison Reveals Plans For ‘Bachelorette’ & ‘BIP’ Are ‘Up In The Air’ Due To Coronavirus

Chris Harrison has told HollywoodLife exclusively how the ‘Bachelor’ franchise plans to deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

Chris Harrison, 48, spoke to HollywoodLife exclusively about upcoming filming schedule for The Bachelorette and Bachelor In Paradise, amid the international coronavirus outbreak. Clare Crawley‘s season of The Bachelorette was slated to begin this month, however the longtime reality dating show host admitted plans were still “up in the air”. “Look, the NCAA shut down today. The NBA is cancelling the rest of their season. We’ve shut down all international travel, clearly. Everything will be domestic, but maybe we won’t even be doing that, I mean who knows?,” he told HL at the Seagram’s Escapes Tropical Rosè launch party at the hClub in Hollywood. The Rosè Soirée included Sprinkles Rosè Cupcakes, Sugarfina Rosè Bento Boxes and floral design by Mark’s Garden. “This thing is changing by the hour, you just got to be fluid. You got to roll with it,” Chris continued. “Someone just told me Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have it. My kids are probably going to be out of school in a few days, and be done for the year. I know kids are coming home from college, so you just got to do the best to be smart. This is probably the last social event any of us will be at for a long time. Let’s enjoy it tonight.”

When asked whether Bachelor In Paradise could be filmed domestically, rather than in Mexico, Chris revealed plans had not been finalized. “That’s all up in the air right now, it really is,” he began, joking, “Yeah, it might be in my backyard.” Meanwhile, producers already confirmed that the upcoming season of The Bachelorette would not feature any international travel. The Bachelor franchise will not be the only casualty of the deadly virus. With more than 100,000 worldwide infections and more than 4,300 people killed in the early weeks of the COVID-19 outbreak, the sports world has been given no choice but to take drastic measures. Seasons have been suspended, tournaments have been canceled, and players have been put under quarantine, all in hope of curbing the spread of the coronavirus.

As the world continues to react to this pandemic, it seems that every sporting event – from the NBA Finals to the UEFA Champions League to the 2020 Summer Olympics – is at risk of cancellation. As the sporting world continues its efforts to help in the global fight against the disease, here are the latest updates as to what’s going on in the sports world in terms of the coronavirus.

The news comes as beloved actor Tom Hanks, and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, tested positive for the terrifying virus that causes the COVID-19 disease. Tom, broke the news in an Instagram post on March 11, which showed a photo of a trashcan covered in a Biohazard trash liner containing a latex glove.