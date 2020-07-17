See Pic
Colton Underwood & Lucy Hale Enjoy Hiking Date 7 Weeks After Cassie Randolph Split

Deputy Editor of Los Angeles

Colton Underwood has been ‘casually’ dating ‘Pretty Little Liars’ star Lucy Hale ever since he revealed he and Cassie Randolph had split on May 29, a new report claims.

Colton Underwood, 28, and Cassie Randolph, 25, may have revealed their split only seven weeks ago, but the star of The Bachelor already appears to have a new woman in his life. And that woman just so happens to be Pretty Little Liars star Lucy Hale, 31. Colton and Lucy were pictured on a casual hiking date in LA on July 15, and TMZ claims they’ve been seeing each other “a lot” over the last few weeks.

Lucy reportedly reached out to Colton shortly after he broke up with Cassie, according to TMZ, and the two have been going on hiking dates ever since. It was during their stroll on the Paseo Miramar Trail in Los Angeles’ Pacific Palisades neighborhood when their budding romance finally got exposed.

As you can see in the photo above, which HollywoodLife obtained from TMZ, Colton and Lucy appeared pretty sweaty, and didn’t shy away from getting too close to each other despite the fact that they didn’t have masks on. Colton already survived a battle with COVID-19, so maybe he’s not afraid of getting it again?

Anyway, it’s interesting to see Colton on a hike with Lucy, because he enjoyed going on hikes with Cassie, too, during their own romance. He was even pictured hiking with Cassie as recently as April, just days after overcoming his battle with the coronavirus.

Before hooking up with Lucy, Colton dated Cassie for over a year. They met during his season of The Bachelor. And while she left Season 23, which aired between January-March 2019, early, he later ended his relationships with finalists Hannah Godwin and Tayshia Adams to win Cassie back. Fortunately for him, decided to give their relationship another shot. But they later announced their split on May 29, 2020.

HollywoodLife has reached out to both Colton and Lucy’s reps for comment.