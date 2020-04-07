Colton Underwood & Cassie Randolph Enjoy Stroll Along The Beach With Cassie’s Sis Michelle  

Colton Underwood is looking healthy after his battle with coronavirus. The reality star was all smiles on a stroll with girlfriend Cassie Randolph and her sister Michelle on April 6 — just one day before Colton confirmed he’s made a ‘full recovery.’

Colton Underwood appears to be in good spirits after a tough battle with coronavirus. The former Bachelor, 28, was pictured walking with his girlfriend Cassie Randolph near the ocean in Huntington Beach, CA on Monday afternoon — not too far from her parents home where they’ve been quarantining. The couple was joined by Cassie’s sister Michelle, who is dating actor Greg Sulkin.

The trio suited up in sweats and sneakers for their fresh air break amid quarantine. Colton looked healthy in a white tee and shorts. He wore a blue hat and a pair of reflective sunnies.

Meanwhile, Cassie showed off her tiny frame in tight grey leggings and a sweatshirt of the same color. She went makeup free and wore her hood over her head. Michelle sported black leggings and designer hoodie. The model, who donned square-frame sunglasses, had her bleach blonde hair tied up in a top knot.

Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph, along with her sister Michelle, on a stroll in Huntington Beach, California on Monday, April 6, 2020. (Photo credit:

Colton emerged out in public 18 days after he revealed he’d tested positive for COVID-19. The new photo was taken one day before the reality star confirmed that he is coronavirus-free in an update on Instagram.

Colton thanked Cassie and her family, and said he’s now working with medical professionals to determine the best way to support their efforts against coronavirus.

“I just want to take a second and thank this beautiful woman and her family for taking such good care of me,” the former NFL player wrote alongside a closeup photo with Cassie. “Not only physically, but mentally too (and I’m probably the most high maintenance patient). She’s hardworking, passionate, understanding, kind and has the biggest heart.”

“Her family opened up their doors to us while we were in quarantine and through everything we stuck together,” Colton continued. “I have made a full recovery from the coronavirus and we managed to keep the entire family healthy as well… I can’t thank @cassierandolph and the entire Randolph family enough for caring for me while I’m away from my family.”