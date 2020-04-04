Colton Underwood Spotted Looking Healthy With Cassie Randolph Who Lovingly Nursed Him — 1st Pics

Colton Underwood has bounced back! The ‘Bachelor’ star looked happy and healthy after confirming he beat the COVID-19 virus.

We’re so glad to see Colton Underwood, 28, in good health! The Bachelor star was all-smiles alongside his fiancee Cassie Randolph, 24, as the pair hung out on her parents patio in Huntington Beach, California on Saturday, April 4. With both hands on his hips and a pair of Apple AirPods in, Colton was in good spirits as he flashed a grin just days after recovering from COVID-19. Cassie — who cared for him through the illness — appeared to hand Colton an artisanal jar of jam as they enjoyed some time in the California sunshine.

The couple were cozy and casual as they puttered about the spacious deck, which is outfitted with lounge chairs, a BBQ and an outdoor sofa. Colton opted for a casual gray t-shirt, a green Nike cap, and a black pair of shorts layered over compression leggings. The former Oakland Raider appeared to be preparing for a workout, as he held onto a black skipping rope in one hand and his iPhone in the other. Stylish Cassie showed off her quarantine style with a loose fitting beige hooded sweatshirt and matching sweat pant, keeping her blonde hair in a loose bun. The Orange County native added a touch of glam with a red-hued lipstick and dainty gold studs.

Colton was one of the first celebrities to come forward with the news that he tested positive with COVID-19 just two weeks ago. “I’m 28, I consider myself pretty healthy, I work out regularly, I eat healthy, and I became symptomatic a few days ago,” Colton said in a video on Mar. 20. “It’s been kicking my a**, just to put it pretty bluntly. The main thing is I can’t even walk up a flight of stairs without being out of breath or go to the bathroom without having to sit down because I’m exhausted,” he said of the respiratory illness. On her own Instagram stories, Cassie avidly posted about taking care fiancee as he battled the Coronavirus. After he was diagnosed, Colton stayed on the upstairs floor of Cassie’s parents’ house, where she would bring him food and other necessities like medicine and water.

“I’m closer to feeling like myself and I am so grateful to have more of my lungs back,” Colton later updated on Mar. 27, captioning a photo of himself with a face mask and his memoir The First Time. The reality star later confirmed he had recovered, saying he was “feeling so much better” and “had my best sleep in more than a week.”