Colton Underwood & Cassie Randolph Reveal Their Romantic ‘Getaway’ Plans For 1 Year Anniversary

Ahead of their one year anniversary, Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph revealed to HL EXCLUSIVELY how they’re planning to celebrate the exciting occasion.

It’s hard to believe that it’s already been ONE year since Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph decided to leave The Bachelor as a couple after filming season 23 in 2018. The pair will celebrate their one-year anniversary on Nov. 14, and they have something very special planned to celebrate. “We’re taking a little getaway trip,” Colton told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the People’s Choice Awards on Nov. 10. “I think we’re just going to reflect on what a great year it was and how much fun it was to have each other in our lives.”

The couple also revealed that they’re looking forward to the holiday season because it will mean more time to relax together. “We plan everything else in our lives,” Colton explained. “So having spontaneous days off for the holidays is really important to us. We’re looking forward to that.” Colton and Cassie could not go public with their relationship until March 2019, when The Bachelor finished airing on ABC. The ending to Colton’s season was quite controversial, as he eliminated two of his final three women — Tayshia Adams and Hannah Godwin — before even having a rose ceremony, since he knew he wanted to pursue Cassie.

However, Cassie was hesitant about getting so serious with Colton so quickly, and she admitted that she was not ready to get engaged by the end of the show. Colton agreed that they would take things at their own pace, so he did not propose during the finale. Instead the two have focused on strengthening their relationship in the real world over the last several months.

In fact, Colton and Cassie do not even live together yet, and recently revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that they have no plans to cohabitate at this time. “We’ll get there,” Colton said. “We’re taking our time to make it all work and be right for both of us.”