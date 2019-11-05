Colton Underwood & Cassie Randolph Reveal Why They’re Still Not Ready To Live Together

It’s been a year since Cassie Randolph and Colton Underwood fell in love on ‘The Bachelor,’ but they still have no plans to move in together — and they opened up to us EXCLUSIVELY about their very good reason why!

Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph are continuing to take things slow after The Bachelor. The two decided not to get engaged after filming ended in November 2018, and now, a year later, they’re still living separately, too. “We travel so much, so we’re always around each other and together,” Colton explained to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “It’s good, right now, for our relationship, to not be there yet, you know? We’re taking things step by step. We’ll get there, though. We’re taking out time to make it all work out and be right for both of us.”

From the get-go, Cassie and Colton’s relationship has been unique to that of other Bachelor Nation couples. Cassie was actually going to leave the show during fantasy suites week, but Colton was able to win her back by eliminating his other remaining contestants, Tayshia Adams and Hannah Godwin, on the spot. Knowing that Cassie was so hesitant about the relationship, Colton agreed to leave the show as a couple, but without an engagement. Now, they’re using their time away from the cameras to get to know each other on a much deeper level.

“It’s sort of reverse dating,” Colton explained. “You dive into the deep stuff and the hard questions and that type of stuff first [on The Bachelor]. So, it’s picking up on the little things that are important to get to [now]. I think now she knows that I’m a klutz, and I know, for instance, she has a healthy habit to salt or wanting to put salt on all of our foods!”

Cassie also added that learning to communicate has been a big step that she and Colton took over the last year. “We’re learning, like, what’s important to the other person and how to just kind of create that balance in your life, is what we’ve learned to do together,” she revealed. “I think, honestly, we’re just leaning on each other and being honest and communicating, is what we learned. It’s everything to us.”