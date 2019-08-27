Cassie Randolph Defends Colton Underwood After 3 Women Brand Him A Bad Kisser On ‘BIP’

Cassie Randolph thinks boyfriend, Colton Underwood is a good kisser ‘dammit,’ and ‘that’s all that matters!’ After 3 ‘BIP’ contestants claimed the former ‘Bachelor’ was a bad kisser, Cassie shut down everyone with one epic tweet.

Don’t come for Cassie Randolph‘s man, because she will school you with a damn good clap back. She came to boyfriend Colton Underwood‘s defense on August 26, following the latest episode of Bachelor in Paradise, where the former Bachelor star, 27, became a victim of kissing shade. “Kiss me dammit you good kisser you,” Cassie, 24, tweeted along with a clip of the couple doing just that.

The kiss debate sparked during Monday’s episode, when Derek Peth asked the group of contestants about their worst kissing experience. Sydney Lotuaco dubbed Colton as hers, and Caitlin Clemmens agreed. Tayshia Adams, who was one of Colton’s finalists, even sided with the two, despite her admission that Colton had “got better by the end of the season.”

Nonetheless, not everyone felt as though Colton was a poor kisser. Demi Burnett shot to the former NFL player’s defense. “I thought Coco was a good kisser,” she tweeted in response to fan meme. That’s when Cassie chimed in. “Same,” she replied, adding, “Still do and I guess that’s all that matters.” And, she’s right about that one.

kiss me dammit you good kisser you pic.twitter.com/MAq74XxH33 — Cassie Randolph (@CassieRandolph) August 27, 2019

Cassie and Colton are still going strong although their Bachelor season (23) did not end with an engagement. Fans of the hit ABC show will remember that Colton gave Cassie his final rose. However, their journey to find love wasn’t like most traditional Bachelor-esque endings.

Recall, Cassie ended her relationship with Colton and left the show. But, Colton couldn’t quit her. Following a now infamous fence-jumping scene, Colton sent his last two finalists — Tayshia Adams and Hannah Godwin — home, and went after Cassie. He emphasized that he still loved Cassie and proclaimed that he didn’t want to leave the show without her. Although the two are not engaged, they’ve been happy together ever since!

And, Colton wouldn’t change a thing about their love journey. “But, looking back and how everything played out, I think everything happens for a reason,” he told HollywoodLife during an exclusive interview on August 22. “We’re glad that ours happened how it did.” — Kissing and all!