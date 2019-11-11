So in love! Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph didn’t hide their affection for one another, sharing a smooch in front of the cameras while on the red carpet of the PCAs.

Still going strong! Colton Underwood, 27, and Cassie Randolph, 24, couldn’t keep their hands — or lips — off of one another while walking the red carpet at the People’s Choice Awards on Nov. 10. The former Bachelor star and his winning lady were clearly still smitten with each other, as Colton wrapped his hand around Cassie’s waist and cupped her face to go in for a smooch! The couple looked so in love posing for the cameras before heading into the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, CA. for the event, where Colton was nominated for Competition Contestant of 2019.

But the award went to someone else — another Bachelor/ette alum. Hannah Brown, 25, who appeared on Colton’s season of The Bachelor and went on carry the coveted role of Bachelorette for the series’ 15th season, took home the trophy, but there were no hard feelings whatsoever. Upon Hannah’s win, Colton actually got up to give Hannah a big hug and smile, congratulating her on her win. “Well, this is weird,” the former Miss Alabama began her acceptance speech. “This award means a lot to me because it just affirms that it’s okay to be vulnerable and put your heart out there.” Hannah went on to thank “everyone who supported and loved me through this crazy, amazing year.” Finally, she added, “Thank you for allowing me to just be that girl from Alabama and to shine my light. This is awesome!”

Though he didn’t win the People’s Choice Award, Colton is definitely a winner in Cassie’s eyes. The couple have been together since the dramatic finale of Colton’s season of The Bachelor wrapped in March 2019, and they’ve been going steady ever since. “It’s good, right now, for our relationship, to not be there yet, you know?” Colton shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife on Nov. 5 on the status of their relationship and whether they were planning to move in together or get engaged! “We’re taking things step by step. We’ll get there, though. We’re taking our time to make it all work out and be right for both of us.”

Naturally, the couple is taking all the time they need given the unconventional way their relationship began. “It’s sort of reverse dating,” Colton explained. “You dive into the deep stuff and the hard questions and that type of stuff first [on The Bachelor]. So, it’s picking up on the little things that are important to get to [now]. I think now she knows that I’m a klutz, and I know, for instance, she has a healthy habit to salt or wanting to put salt on all of our foods!” These two are clearly making it work post-Bachelor and have a winning relationship to show off!