J.Lo, Halsey & More Stars Holding Inspiring Signs At Protests For Black Lives Matter

So many celebrities showed up to attend protests for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter, and many of them brought homemade signs to carry as they marched.

Protests have broken out across the United States in support of the Black Lives Matter movement following George Floyd’s death on May 25. Several celebrities have taken a stand by joining these protests to fight against racial injustice and police brutality in the United States. In addition to just showing up, many of these stars also made inspiring signs to carry as they marched through the streets of their cities to show their support for the cause.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez proudly attended one of the protests in Los Angeles. J.Lo revealed on Instagram that it was actually her 12-year-old son, Max Anthony, who inspired her to get out on the front lines to try and make a difference. Max and his twin sister, Emme Anthony, were even the ones who made the signs that J.Lo and A-Rod took to the march. Their signs read Black Lives Matter and BLM (which stands for the same thing), while Alex’s also included the hashtag #EnoughIsEnough, in reference to police brutality and racism.

Jennifer shared pictures from the march on social media. In the caption, she revealed how the signs came about. “Max told me a few days ago, ‘You know mom, since you have a following like some of my YouTuber gamers and they ask us to support things and we do, you should do that for George Floyd,'” she wrote. “I said, ‘Funny you say that, baby, I am planning a few things. Do you want to help by making a sign?’ And [the kids] did.”

One star who has been extremely outspoken following Floyd’s death is Halsey. She and her seemingly on-again boyfriend, Yungblud, have attended several different protests in support of Black Lives Matter. At one of the marches they went to, Yungblud held up a sign that read ‘Black Lives Matter,’ while Halsey proudly walked by his side. The pair have been very vocal about what they’ve experienced at these protests, and have even helped aid citizens who’ve been injured by police officers that were patrolling the scenes.

Lili Reinhart showed up to a protest in Los Angeles. The specific march that she attended was for members of the LGBTQ+ community in support of Black Lives Matter. Before attending, Lili took to Instagram to reveal that she would be going to this protest, and came out as a ‘proud bisexual woman.’ At the march, she held up a sign that read ‘All Four Charged,’ in reference to the fight for all four officers at the scene of Floyd’s killing to be arrested, which eventually happened. Derek Chauvin, the cop who actually killed George, was charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The three other officers who were also at the scene have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

So many other stars, including Ariana Grande, Jake Paul, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes and more have also attended protests. Scrolls through the gallery above to check out pics of celebrities at protests for Black Lives Matter, and see which famous faces brought signs with them while marching.