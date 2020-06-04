Lili Reinhart Protests For Black Lives Matter Hours After Proudly Coming Out As Bisexual

Lili Reinhart is the latest celeb to join the front lines of a protest in the wake of George Floyd’s death. She was photographed holding up a ‘Black Live Matter’ sign while marching on June 3.

Just hours after coming out as a “proud bisexual woman,” Lili Reinhart hit the streets of West Hollywood to participate in a protest for George Floyd. The Riverdale star held up a sign that read ‘All Four Charged,’ which called for all four of the police officers at the scene of George’s death to receive official charges (which they did on the afternoon of June 3). Her sign also said ‘BLM,’ which stands for Black Lives Matter.

June 3 was an extremely powerful day for Lili, as just hours earlier, she came out publicly as a ‘bisexual woman’ for the first time. In fact, the protest that she attended that same day was for members of the LGBTQ+ community who support Black Lives Matter. “Although I’ve never announced it publicly before, I am a proud bisexual woman,” Lili wrote on Instagram. “And I will be joining this protest today. Come join.”

Lili’s statement came just days after news broke that she had split from her boyfriend, Cole Sprouse, after three years together. Although the stars have not confirmed the breakup news themselves, it has been speculated for quite a few weeks now. In mid-May, the pair’s Riverdale co-star, Skeet Ulrich, even hinted at the split by referring to Cole and Lili’s relationship in the past tense during an Instagram Live.

Meanwhile, Lili is just one of dozens of celebrities who have joined the protests for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter. Stars like Halsey, Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Yungblud, Logan Paul and many others have also been spotted rallying against racial injustice.

George was killed at the hands of a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, on May 25. Chauvin pinned George to the ground while arresting him, and held a knee to his neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds. Despite George insisting that he couldn’t breathe, Chauvin still held him to the ground. He has been charged with second degree murder, third degree murder and second degree manslaughter.

The other cops at the scene — J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao — were all charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter on June 3. Lane and Kueng both helped Chauvin restrain Floyd at the scene, while Thao watched from nearby.