Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich’s wedding — and relationship — is reportedly off! Here’s why they decided to ‘go their separate ways,’ according to a new report.

Demi Lovato’s whirlwind romance with Young and the Restless star Max Ehrich, 29, has reportedly come to an end. The once smitten couple has “called off their engagement,” a source told PEOPLE, which the outlet reported on Sept. 24. “It was a tough decision, but Demi and Max have decided to go their separate ways to focus on their respective careers,” the source added. “They have respect and love for one another and will always cherish the time they spent together.”

HollywoodLife has reached out to Demi’s and Max’s rep for comment. The report of their breakup comes not long after Max popped the question to Demi amid a gorgeous beach proposal in Malibu on July 22, and gave the “I’m Ready” singer a diamond ring that was worth between $2.5-5 million (the ring’s jeweler, Peter Marco, kept the exact price secret for the sake of the couple’s privacy during an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife). However, the jeweler could tell us that the ring had an over “12 carat stone” made of platinum trapezoids — so Max was clearly serious.

Demi even recently celebrated her six-month anniversary with Max at the beginning of September, after they began to date at the beginning of March of 2020. The Disney Channel alum posted a video of Max playing with their puppies on her Instagram Story and wrote a sentimental note over the clip: “Happy 6 months to my darling, the best father these pups could ever ask for… I love you BEYOND.. Thank you for making my life so much better…I love you baby.”

Demi Lovato via Instagram story (ddlovato) pic.twitter.com/G0NB58uB9e — Demi Lovato Brasil Media (@dlbrmedia2) September 7, 2020

Around this same time, Demi also revealed that her romance with Max was pretty much love at first sight. “We started dating. We immediately went into quarantine. I knew I loved him the night I met him. So a week later we went into quarantine. I was like, ‘Look, we’re quarantining together. Um, cause I love you,'” Demi said on the Sept. 14 episode of The Morning Mash Up on SiriusXM Hits 1. As for how quarantining affected their relationship, Demi said that it “accelerated [their] relationship on a level that you can’t really explain to people.”

However, Demi was forced to defend Max by Sept. 13, after he was called out for allegedly raving over celebrities like Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus in old tweets and comments. Demi clapped back against the supposed evidence of Max’s online fangirling, and suggested that the resurfaced comments and posts were actually fake. “It’s really sad when people FAKE images to put women against each other,” Demi vented in an Instagram Story post on Sept. 13. She later wrote, “If women have conflict that’s between them NOT YOU. Secondly, don’t y’all have more important sh*t to write about in 2020??? I challenge any tabloid that dares to type my name to mention Breonna Taylor and the fact that her murderers still haven’t been arrested. WRITE ABOUT THAT.”

Just about two months before the breakup report surfaced, we learned that Demi had been “so excited to get married,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife on July 31. “She’s got all the wedding magazines and she’s having so much fun pulling ideas,” the insider added. “She’s not in any rush and will take her time planning, but she’s very excited and didn’t waste any time getting started.”