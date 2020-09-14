See Message
Demi Lovato Fires Back After Max Ehrich Is Accused Of Professing Love For Selena Gomez In ‘Fake’ Tweets

Demi Lovato is shutting down resurfaced tweets allegedly attributed to her fiancé Max Ehrich as ‘fake’ and ‘doctored,’ after it appeared the old social media posts seemed to show Max gushing about Selena Gomez.

Demi Lovato is “Sorry, Not Sorry” about her latest message on her Instagram Story. In three separate messages the pop singer, 28, shared to her IG Story on September 13, Demi appeared to call out resurfaced social media posts where her fiancé, Max Ehrich, 29, allegedly fawned over Demi’s former Disney pal Selena Gomez, 28. “It’s really sad when people FAKE images to put women against each other,” Demi initially wrote on her IG story.

Without naming names, the singer continued, writing, “If women have conflict that’s between them NOT YOU. Secondly, don’t y’all have more important sh*t to write about in 2020???  I challenge any tabloid that dares to type my name to mention Breonna Taylor and the fact that her murderers still haven’t been arrested. WRITE ABOUT THAT,” Demi went on, invoking the name of the young Black woman who was killed in her sleep six months ago by police officers in Louisville.

After a moment, Demi added a second message to her story. “But then I stop and think…it’s hella rude..but damn I get it. And I don’t wanna look at what’s really happening in the world either but WE HAVE TO,” she wrote. “Yes, it’s easier to tear apart celebrities and their relationships because 2020 sucks and scares the sh*t out of us all but it’s only gonna stay terrifying until we address it all and WORK ON SOLUTIONS TOGETHER,” she continued.

In her final message, Demi wrote, “So while on one hand I understand and have compassion for those who are so horrified at the reality of 2020 that they gotta distract themselves with doctored images in order to not focus on how bad these times are, but on the other hand, if you aren’t 13 years old trying to grasp the reality of right now, put on your adult underpants and write about what actually matters. Please,” adding a red heart emoji at the end of her message.

In the posts fans recirculated allegedly linked to Max, the young actor seemingly fawned over other starlets like Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and more, long before he became involved with Demi. Over the course of the last six months, Demi and Max have grown incredibly close, with the seriousness of their relationship all in thanks to quarantining together amid the COVID-19 pandemic. After a number of months together, they decided to take the next step in their romance.

The singer and actor shared romantic photos from their beach proposal on July 23, and fans couldn’t have been more happy for the resilient and talented pop star to have found love. Conversely, Demi has not maintained a close relationship with her former Disney pal, Selena. She even opened up about their friend-split with Harper’s Bazaar in April. “When you grow up with somebody, you’re always going to have love for them,” Demi shared with the outlet. “But I’m not friends with her, so it felt…I will always have love for her, and I wish everybody nothing but the best.”