Demi Lovato Is ‘Excited’ To Marry Max Ehrich: How Fans Will Get To See More About Their Love Story

Demi Lovato is on her way to marriage with hunky fiance Max Ehrich and has plans to take her fans along for the journey!

Here comes the bride! Demi Lovato, 27, has had a whirlwind couple of months with beau Max Ehrich, 29, that led them to getting engaged a couple of weeks ago. “Demi is so excited to get married, she’s got all the wedding magazines and she’s having so much fun pulling ideas,” a source dished to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on Friday, July 31, while adding that the “Cool For The Summer” singer isn’t planning on walking down the aisle anytime soon. “She’s not in any rush and will take her time planning but she’s very excited and didn’t waste any time getting started.”

“Max worships Demi and he’s the first one to admit it,” our insider added. “He thinks she’s the most beautiful, most talented, the funniest, the strongest, I mean the list goes on. He’s openly in awe of her and it’s been so good for her. To have that kind of validation and support is incredible. Of course it’s a two way street, Demi‘s just as crazy about him. It’s the sweetest thing ever to see how in love they are.”

Stay tuned folks, because all that love that the betrothed couple have with one another will be on display for the world to see. “Demi will be sharing more about their relationship with her fans because she’s busy working on a documentary (series for YouTube) about her life and her love story with Max will be included. So fans are going to get to know a lot more about their love story.”

Everyone involved, from her family and friends, look to be happy about Demi and Max’s engagement. Even her longtime ex Wilmer Valderrama, 40, appears A-OK about the situation.

“Wilmer wishes Demi nothing but the best and is happy to see she’s found someone to share her life with,” another HL insider said. “Although things didn’t work out between them, Wilmer is a firm believer that you always take certain lessons away from past relationships and they shared experiences he’ll never forget. He’s glad to see Demi found her person and Wilmer has found the love of his life in (fiance) Amanda (Pacheco). They both found their fairytale ending and that’s as good as it gets.”