Exclusive
Hollywood Life

Demi Lovato Is ‘Excited’ To Marry Max Ehrich: How Fans Will Get To See More About Their Love Story

Malibu, CA - Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich are escoted back to their car by security after a dinner date at Nobu in Malibu. Pictured: Demi Lovato, Max Ehrich BACKGRID USA 22 JULY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: Roger / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich celebrate their engagement by having dinner at Nobu Malibu in Malibu. Demi Lovato just recently got engaged to Max Ehrich on the beach in Malibu, then afterwards the due had a three hour celebration at the Japanese restaurant. 23 Jul 2020 Pictured: Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich. Photo credit: Photographer Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA690352_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Demi Lovato and her boyfriend Max Ehrich leave Nobu after enjoying a dinner date. Pictured: Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich BACKGRID USA 19 JUNE 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich were seen continuing their pandemic partnership by stocking up on groceries from Erewhon Organic grocery store in Los Angeles. The couple were seen cutely kissing through their masks while waiting in line in the grocery store. Pictured: Demi Lovato, Max Ehrich BACKGRID USA 4 APRIL 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: IXOLA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 6 Photos.
and

Demi Lovato is on her way to marriage with hunky fiance Max Ehrich and has plans to take her fans along for the journey!

Here comes the bride! Demi Lovato, 27, has had a whirlwind couple of months with beau Max Ehrich, 29, that led them to getting engaged a couple of weeks ago. “Demi is so excited to get married, she’s got all the wedding magazines and she’s having so much fun pulling ideas,” a source dished to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on Friday, July 31, while adding that the “Cool For The Summer” singer isn’t planning on walking down the aisle anytime soon. “She’s not in any rush and will take her time planning but she’s very excited and didn’t waste any time getting started.”

“Max worships Demi and he’s the first one to admit it,” our insider added. “He thinks she’s the most beautiful, most talented, the funniest, the strongest, I mean the list goes on. He’s openly in awe of her and it’s been so good for her. To have that kind of validation and support is incredible. Of course it’s a two way street, Demi‘s just as crazy about him. It’s the sweetest thing ever to see how in love they are.”

Demi Lovato Max Ehrich
Demi Lovato & Max Ehrich out and about. Credit: Backgrid

Stay tuned folks, because all that love that the betrothed couple have with one another will be on display for the world to see. “Demi will be sharing more about their relationship with her fans because she’s busy working on a documentary (series for YouTube) about her life and her love story with Max will be included. So fans are going to get to know a lot more about their love story.”

Everyone involved, from her family and friends, look to be happy about Demi and Max’s engagement. Even her longtime ex Wilmer Valderrama, 40, appears A-OK about the situation.

“Wilmer wishes Demi nothing but the best and is happy to see she’s found someone to share her life with,” another HL insider said. “Although things didn’t work out between them, Wilmer is a firm believer that you always take certain lessons away from past relationships and they shared experiences he’ll never forget. He’s glad to see Demi found her person and Wilmer has found the love of his life in (fiance) Amanda (Pacheco). They both found their fairytale ending and that’s as good as it gets.”