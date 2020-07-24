Demi Lovato’s Family Reacts To Her Surprise Engagement To Max Ehrich: ‘It’s Very Fast’

Demi Lovato stunned the world when she announced her engagement to Max Ehrich only months into them dating!

Surprise, surprise! Demi Lovato and her hunky beau Max Ehrich are now engaged after a whirlwind relationship that began earlier this year. The “Heart Attack” singer’s fans are blissfully excited for her but does her loved ones feel the same way? “Demi’s family is so happy for her. Max is everything Demi’s ever wanted, she’s finally met her Prince Charming,” a source revealed EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife on Thursday, July 23. “It’s very fast but her family isn’t surprised. They all kind of knew it was coming because Demi has been saying that he’s the one.”

“They’re all very grateful that Max has come into Demi’s life and the timing couldn’t be better,” the insider continued while also talking about how the couple have been quarantining with one another during the worldwide Coronavirus pandemic. “The past few months, with all the isolation has been hard on a lot of people but Demi and Max have found a silver lining. They’ve been able to spend all this time together and that’s been a huge blessing in so many ways.”

Her famous ex Wilmer Valderrama also wishes her “nothing but the best and is happy to see she’s found someone to share her life with,” another HL source revealed. “Although things didn’t work out between them, Wilmer is a firm believer that you always take certain lessons away from past relationships and they shared experiences he’ll never forget. He’s glad to see Demi found her person and Wilmer has found the love of his life in (fiancee) Amanda Pacheco. They both found their fairytale ending and that’s as good as it gets.”

Demi & Max were spotted having dinner at Nobu in Malibu hours before she revealed the big engagement news on social media. She looked absolutely stunning in an all-white ensemble with matching pumps, a sparkly handbag and a colorful face mask for their big evening out.

Max also didn’t spare any expense when it came to giving his bride-to-be the most amazing engagement ring. Top celebrity jeweler George Khalife, better known as “George the Jeweler” told HL EXCLUSIVELY that the dazzler is worth around $1 million, with a center diamond stone that is at least 10 carats.