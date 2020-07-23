Demi Lovato Wears White Mini-Dress On Date With Max Ehrich Before Announcing Engagement

Here comes the soon-to-be bride, all dressed in white. Just before Demi Lovato revealed to the world that Max Ehrich put a ring on it, she and her beau grabbed a bite to eat out in Malibu.

Is a “pre-engagement dinner” a thing? It might be now, thanks to Demi Lovato. Before the 27-year-old “I Love Me” singer announced that she and actor Max Ehrich were getting married, she and the former Young and the Restless star were seen going to dinner at Nobu in Malibu on July 22. Both Demi and Max, 28, wore protective face gear as they entered and exited the eater, but what really caught everyone’s eyes was Demi’s outfit. As if she was rehearsing before her nuptials, Demi wore an all-white mini dress with matching pumps. She accessorized with a glittery handbag – and her boyfriend/soon-to-be-fiancé. All she was missing was the bridal train, a bouquet of flowers, and a ringbearer.

Who knows if Demi will opt for such opulence when she and Max tie the knot? What’s known for sure, though, is that she’s getting married! “When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his ‘little partner,'” she wrote at the beginning of her engagement announcement. “To me, it made perfect sense. And today, that word makes perfect sense again, but today I’m officially going to be someone else’s partner. [Max] I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand, but luckily you did too.. I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all.

“You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage,” she added. Max, when sharing the news of their newly-minted engagement to his followers, wrote that Demi is “every love song, every film, every lyric, every poem, everything I could ever dream of and then some in a partner in life. Words cannot express how infinitely in love with you I am forever and always and then some. I cannot spend another second of my time here on Earth without the miracle of having you as my wife.”

Max and Demi have been together for a short period of time, but it seems they know they have a good thing going on. In March 2020, multiple outlets reported that they had struck up a romance, though it’s unclear when or how these two actually met. They’ve been quarantining at Demi’s house during the COVID-19 pandemic. Demi would accidentally confirm their relationship by crashing one of Max’s Instagram Live sessions. Once the cat was out of the bag, a happy-looking Demi enjoyed showing off her boyfriend whenever she could. The couple even appeared in Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande’s “Stuck With U” music video, dancing to the track before leaning in for a kiss. Maybe they’ll dance to that song at the wedding?